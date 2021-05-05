A prescribed fire that started Tuesday northeast of Chiloquin is now classified as a wildfire.
Now known as the Meadow Fire, it is burning about 5 miles northeast of Chiloquin but is moving away from the community, according to fire managers.
The initial plan was to treat about 4,000 acres to reduce fuels and the danger of extreme wildfire in the area. About 345 acres were burned successfully on Tuesday.
But a decision was made Wednesday morning to postpone any additional burning and instead secure fire lines. But, according to fire crews at the scene, "things deteriorated faster than expected" on Wednesday.
According to fire managers, the decision to reclassify a prescribed burn as a wildfire can reflect a need to use new resources to control the blaze. Designating the burn as the "Meadow Fire" allows the national forest to bring on larger aircraft to control its spread.
“The kind of conditions we had this morning increased fire behavior to a point where we needed to go into more of an operational suppression mode to try and curtail it quickly. To do that, we had to declare it a wildfire which allows us to bring in larger aircraft and other resources to help, like hand crews, dozers and engines," said Ken Gregor, Mazama Zone Fire Management Officer.
The fire is still inside of the planned prescription area, Gregor said, but crews wanted to be proactive to keep it inside those parameters.
Smoke will continue to be an issue, so those sensitive to smoke in the Chiloquin area are encouraged to take precautionary measures.