Blake Follis: No longer affiliated with Modoc Nation

William “Blake” Follis, who had been the attorney general and main spokesman for the Modoc Tribe of Oklahoma/Modoc Nation, is no longer employed by the Tribe.
According to “Blaiwas,” a publication of the Miami, Oklahoma, based Tribe, “Effective Oct. 4, 2019, the elected council and W. Blake Follis agreed to part ways to due differing business philosophies. Mr. Follis is no longer employed with the Nation and no longer serves in any official capacity. The Council wishes Blake the best of luck in his future endeavors.”
Follis, who has a law practice in Topeka, Kansas, is the grandson of Modoc Nation Chief Bill Follis. He attended Oklahoma State University, earning honors on the Dean’s and President’s lists for his degrees in Political Science and Sociology. Follis graduated from Washburn University School of Law in 2013, with focuses on Federal Indian Law and Water Law; becoming the first Modoc to attend and graduate from a law school.
In recent years, Follis has been a frequent visitor the Tulelake Basin. He first gained public attention in 2017 when he opposed efforts to re-designate Lava Beds National Monument as Lava Beds National Park, a proposal Tulelake Basin people supported as part of an effort to increase visitation and build the region’s economy.
In opposing re-designation, Follis said, “The Tribe receives no payment and has never received a payment from the Monument or the National Park Service for their actions in appropriating our history for financial gain,” claiming the NPS “is in the business of profiting off our Tribe and our history.” There are, however, no indication that other tribes have received or are receiving compensation from the NPS for operating national parks or national monuments on lands that were formerly Indian territory.
It is not known whether Follis’ departure will impact the Tribe’s position on the national park status proposal or several other issues involving the Tribe, including its still-contested 2018 purchase of the Tulelake Airport and last year’s decision to disenroll Cheewa James and 15 of her relatives. According to James, the decision was retribution because she has questioned some of the Tribe’s administrative and business practices. Rob Burkybile, the Modoc Nation’s operations manager, said he was unaware of plans to change existing tribal policies.
More recently, a series of lawsuits were filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma in November and December 2019 involving the Modoc Nation and some of its out-of-state tribal businesses, and Softek Management Services, LLC, and Softek Solutions, Inc. Follis is named as a third-party defendant in a lawsuit seeking damages of at least $3,153,761.
Softek is a California based business that, according to the suit, was hired in 2010 by the Tribe and Red Cedar Enterprises (RCE) a “for profit corporation organized and existing under the laws of the Modoc Tribe.” The suit claims “RCE was struggling financially and looking for outside investment, risk capital, and management and operations support.” A letter of intent was signed in August 2010, with Softex designated to receive 49 percent of the profits from RCE and four other MTEs (Small Business Administration programs) it created and, according to suit, “helped build into profitable enterprises (that) remain profitable for Modoc.”
The suit claims that in July 2019 a dispute between Follis and Rusty Bohl, who managed the Modoc operations for Softek. It says Follis was managing a then fledging and since failed daily fantasy sports operation and claims Follis used money from one of Tribe’s MTE’s “to benefit his failed fantasy sports operation.” The suit alleges Follis “retaliated, interfered with Softek’s good faith endeavors to meet its contractual obligations, fabricated a false narrative that Softek had defrauded Modoc and the MTEs.”
In July 2019, Softek claims company officials were told without warning to have no further contact with the Tribe, were denied access to financial records, and terminated from management responsibilities. The suit claims, “Follis has received and is currently receiving, benefits in MTE profits and investment funds provided by Softek. These benefits – including at least $3,153,761 of fees and loan proceeds withheld without justification – are being enjoyed (by) Follis at Softek’s expense …”
Since 2018, ongoing attempts to contact Follis for comment by telephone and email, have been unanswered.