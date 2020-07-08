For the Nov. 3 General Election, Mika Blain officially filed on July 6 for the office of Klamath Falls City Council, Ward 2, according to a news release.
Blain was the second person to officially file for this position for the November 3, 2020 Election.
Qualifications under the City Charter to run for City Council are the candidate must be a resident of the City of Klamath Falls or area annexed to City continuously during the four years immediately preceding the election and meet all state requirements to run for elected office. The deadline to file for the General Election is no later than August 25, 2020 by 5 p.m.
Any person interested in applying for Mayor or a Council Position (Ward 1 or Ward 2) should contact City Recorder Nickole Barrington at 541-883-5325 or via email at nbarrington@klamathfalls.city, or in person at 500 Klamath Ave., in order to obtain the necessary election information and filing forms.