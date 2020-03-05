Blacksmithing is again forging a place in Klamath Basin activities and culture.
At least two Klamath Basin blacksmiths are practicing their skills as a demonstration of living history, but they go beyond an educational function with their hobby to make iron and steel items that serve as practical tools as well as art.
Richard Rambo and Gina Janelli both went into blacksmithing after working for years in other skills or artistic efforts. Rambo had been a zealous stained glass artisan, making so much of it and giving to everyone as gifts that he was encouraged to take up something else.
“I got the word from my friends and relations ‘no more stained glass,’” Rambo said, prompting him to diversify that art by adding wrought iron to his work.
The combination of learning the many blacksmithing processes needed to make an iron fence and learning that a great-grandfather had been a blacksmith on the historic D Ranch near Dorris in the 1880s helped launch Rambo into his new hobby. Improving his skills, he joined the Cascade Civil War Society (CCWS) to do demonstrations for area students with the group at local living history events such as the Lava Beds National Monument Timeline and Heritage Days at the Fort Klamath Museum.
Janelli wanted a change of pace from her previous pursuits when she became interested in the ancient trade that Rambo traces back 5,000 years ago to the Fertile Crescent near Turkey.
“After years of nursing and photography, I just wanted to bang around on steel,” Janelli said.
When she expressed an interest in learning the skill, she took and passed all the tests given to her by the blacksmith at Olene Machines, showing she could perform all the tasks involved.
As a longstanding reenactor of Army and civilian impressions with the CCWS as well as a mountain man persona, Janelli soon brought her new blacksmith role to local historical reenactments as Rambo was doing. Janelli also started making implements on her home forge and blacksmith shop for friends to use and for sale at local craft and art shows such as the Shepherd’s Market, the Sagebrush Rendezvous, the rock and gem show and area museums.
The first such steel implement was a cooking handle with meat turner that got its inspiration from the problems faced by one of her friends — a baker in her 80s who was having difficulty pulling food from a hot oven without getting her arms burned on the grill.
“She loved to bake, but she burned her arms in the oven,” Janelli said. “I had just started blacksmithing when she asked if there was a way to move items in and out of the oven.”
Janelli made the cooking handle that allowed the woman to safely reach as far as she needed into the oven to pull out her baked goods. With this successful test, Janelli started making and selling the cooking handle first and then the cooking handle deluxe with meat turner as her initial product. Many more items done in a rustic style followed from her shop in the years since then, including full dinner sets, knives made from railroad spikes, spatulas, serving spoons, coat racks, barbecue forks, utility hooks and letter openers with a horse-head decoration, plus many other creations.
This output is “actually a little business” to go with her photography business, Janelli said.
Rambo, too, manufactured steel creations for sale in his initial years of blacksmithing, such as tent stakes and hangers.
One item that went over well with fellow CCWS members who were infantry reenactors was a steel stand that could be driven into the ground in front of their tents where a canteen or other accoutrements can be hung and two rifle muskets securely leaned out for cleaning and ready stowage. Rambo, however, came to the conviction that making such items wasn’t worthwhile just as blacksmithing has ceased to be profitable for nearly a century.
“I tried to make it a paying profession, but I missed it by 80 years,” Rambo said, partially blaming the price of steel for making such enterprises prohibitive.
He does produce items for personal use in addition to what he does for living history presentations. He is currently making a chain with wrought iron posts to put around his mother’s gravesite.
The Army reenactments done by the CCWS provide a good opportunity for him to show how important blacksmiths were to the military. In addition to getting higher pay for keeping the Army’s field artillery, horses and supply wagons mobile, blacksmiths would not be put at the front of the assaults and would be the first to get word a force might have been defeated to enable them to depart the proximity of a battle more quickly.
“If an enemy blacksmith wagon was seized, it was valuable to the Army,” he added.
Rambo has an 1852-60-vintage anvil he uses at the Lava Beds Timeline demonstration to add to the authenticity of his lessons for the students.
While Janelli has a smaller shop with an easy-to-fire propane forge and doesn’t use a coal-fired forge there like Rambo’s, she has at least one more labor-saving tool that allows making items for sale a more practical proposition, so the roughly $20 price tag for about 12 feet of cold stock steel is less daunting.
Thanks to meeting an Astoria blacksmith who was leaving the trade, she was able to buy his air-compressor-driven power hammer that enables a modern blacksmith to more quickly and easily shape and size a given implement than doing it herself or employing “strikers” to pound it — as was done in previous centuries before water and later compressed air provided the power.
With bituminous coal priced at $20 for a 50-pound bag for making into coke to fire a forge at public demonstrations, Janelli relies on propane to fire the forge she uses to heat the steel she twists, bends, shapes and hammers in her shop. Rambo will also opt for using a propane forge for private shop use during the summer because coal smoke will alarm neighbors at that time of year.
Although blacksmiths are still popularly identified with shoeing horses as they frequently did in past centuries, few current blacksmiths shoe horses, file the animals’ hooves for fitting or even make horseshoes. Those jobs are left mostly to farriers who buy the shoes they fit on the horses’ hooves they file and prepare for shoeing, Rambo and Janelli said.
Rambo observed that some blacksmithing jobs such as chain-making faded slowly, even after the advent of the automobile ended wagon repair — one of the trade’s biggest moneymaking activities. He noted a blacksmith even helped Henry Ford build his first automobile, setting the stage for the eclipsing of the wagon repair and horseshoeing business by motor vehicles to make “blacksmithing a dead art by 1920.”
“Up until 1970, there were still shops in England making chain,” he said, noting how family blacksmith enterprises could be recruited to turn out chain for “barely a sustaining wage” in the previous two centuries.
In Rambo’s demonstrations, however, he is content to use chain-making during local living history events as a featured process for showing how blacksmiths used their skills for the 1800s Army and for civilian activities.
“What I enjoy is teaching the kids what a blacksmith is,” Rambo said.