Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Way

Born to Katie A. Way and Jeremy N. Way of Klamath Falls on Feb. 28, 2012, a boy, Bodie Nathan Way, 7 lbs., 6.5 oz. at Sky Lakes Medical Center.

Tags