Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Morrow

Born to Vanessa M. Morrow and Clinton M. Morrow of Klamath Falls on Jan. 28, 2020, twin girls, Callie A. Morrow, 5 lbs., 15 oz., Cora L. Morrow, 5 lbs., 0 oz., at Sky Lakes Medical Center.

Tags