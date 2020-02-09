Morrow
Born to Vanessa M. Morrow and Clinton M. Morrow of Klamath Falls on Jan. 28, 2020, twin girls, Callie A. Morrow, 5 lbs., 15 oz., Cora L. Morrow, 5 lbs., 0 oz., at Sky Lakes Medical Center.
