Ever thought about wanting to learn more about the diverse species of birds in and near Klamath Falls?
People of all ability levels are wanted to help in Saturday’s Annual Klamath Falls Christmas Bird Count sponsored by the Klamath Basin Audubon Society. Even though the weather outside might be frightful, organizer Kevin Spencer believes experienced and beginning birders will find the experience delightful.
“A lot of the places people who go on the count will be close to home,” says Spencer of Saturday’s annual bird count, where beginners will be paired with knowledgeable birders. “Anybody who participates can learn a lot.”
The bird counting area will be within 15 miles of the Klamath Falls Regional Airport. The region includes town and rural locations. Within the 15-mile radius, Old Fort Road and the historic World War II Marine Corps Barrack/original Oregon Institute of Technology is the northern boundary while Round Lake is the west, Spring Lake the south and near the Olene bridge is the eastern boundary.
Over 100 species
“It has a variety of habitat – that’s what makes it interesting,” says Spencer, noting the count area includes sites like Putnam Point, the Link River and Lake Ewauna. During past Christmas Bird Counts, anywhere from 105 to 115 bird species have been identified, usually the largest number of bird species seen east of the Cascades.
“The habitat, the relatively mild weather and the food (for birds) result in making the species count pretty high.”
While many participating the count are regulars, Spencer encourages people with even a fledging interest to consider joining because, “A lot of the places people go on the count might be on the Klamath Birding Trail. It gives them a greater familiarity with places to walk and enjoy the Klamath Basin.”
Ready, set, count
Most counters will begin about 7:30 Saturday morning and shuttle around recommended locations until about 4 or 4:30 p.m., “when most of the birds go to roost.” But, as Spencer emphasizes, people can tailor their hours. Afterward, the counters will gather at a to-be announced location to eat, socialize and review lists. “Usually every group has something interesting to report.”
Because he’s an avid birder, Spencer expects he’ll start even earlier and make stops at places like Hill Road, Miller Island, Old Fort Road and the Roosevelt Heights, the neighborhoods near Pacific Terrace.
Volunteers, who need to contact Spencer by tonight, will be dispersed around seven coverage areas, with a mixture of driving and walking. Counters are usually are divided into groups of two or three people, with accommodations made for people with limited physical or walking abilities and by teaming experienced birders with novices. Likely bird sighting will include songbirds, waterfowl and raptors.
Data to enthusiasm
While the count information is used to track bird populations and trends, Spencer says there’s another focus. “It’s important data, but it’s also supposed to generate enthusiasm for general bird knowledge.”
Spencer, 64, has been involved in bird counts since moving to the Klamath Basin in 1989. He and his wife, Carol, lived in Tulelake before moving to Klamath Falls. He taught at Tulelake schools, originally at the elementary school before graduating to Tulelake High, until retiring a year ago.
“The Klamath Basin is such a great place to go bird watching. Such a diverse amount of habitat and public lands,” he said.
During his years in the Basin, which includes summers in the 1970s working on fire crews in Paisley, he’s seen shifts in bird populations. Mourning doves, for example, “were not around in the winter and now they’re everywhere,” a change he attributes to people providing feed and a declining snowpack. Likewise, “Red-shouldered hawks were rare, but now they’re seen in areas where they hadn’t usually been seen.” Spencer thinks increases in insect-eating black phoebes have occurred because milder winters mean longer seasons of open water where insects are found.
Life tally
Spencer doesn’t tally a life list of birds, but says he’s seen 317 species in the Klamath Basin. His favorites include the many varieties of sparrows — “They’re a challenging group. I seem to gravitate toward smaller birds.”
A self-described “bird nerd,” he figures to be up and counting early Saturday, listening and looking for four varieties – great horned, northern pygmy, barn, and short-eared owls – “the ones you hear are making courtship sounds” – before heading off to other count sites.
For Spencer, bird watching is like a treasure hunt, a search for “finding something that’s unusual.” Even more, “It’s getting out by yourself, getting outdoors.”