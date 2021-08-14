Last year, botulism infected roughly 30,000 birds that migrated through Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge.
January Bill, a wildlife rehabilitator who runs a duck hospital located on the Lower Klamath Refuge, helped many of them survive. But the sheer number of infected waterfowl — added to the vagaries of the pandemic and nearby wildfires — tested her operation, and pushed her to be more prepared for 2021. Roughly 15 percent of all birds that landed at the refuge are believed to have perished in 2020.
“I think one day the (air quality index) was at like 400, and we were all trying to check on the birds as quickly as possible with N-95 face masks so we would have to breathe as little of that as possible,” she said. “Masses of birds were just being brought in every day.”
Bill said it was the perfect storm, with molting season and botulism season happening in tandem.
“When birds molt they lose all of their feathers and so they literally can’t fly away from an outbreak,” she said.
Bill estimates she worked a total of 72 straight hours, only taking short breaks to nap.
Bill is co-founder of a nonprofit based in Humboldt County called Bird Ally X. The organization was founded to educate about wildlife rehabilitation techniques and provide aid to bird populations impacted by natural or human-caused diseases.
Bill works out of a barn adapted into a field hospital on the Lower Klamath Refuge off Stateline road. Rehabilitation equipment and a small staff kitchen fills the space. Light in the building is muted as it filters through green paneling on the walls. There are two signs on either side of the entrance that read “Bird Ally X Botulism Response” and “Duck Hospital.”
The hospital has to be torn down and set up every year, and it is expandable based on the size of the outbreak. Avian botulism is the top worldwide cause of waterfowl mortality, Bill said, but intervention can save lives.
“Waterbirds respond really well to treatment,” she said. “So if we can help them get through it then why not?”
Outbreaks of bird botulism typically occur in wetland systems experiencing low water in locations with intense heat. Anaerobic bacteria living in the soil multiply in these stagnant waters and release a neurotoxin that accumulates in small invertebrates.
When a bird eats these invertebrates, they become infected with the toxin. It soon paralyzes the bird, leaving it immobile and prone to drowning, starvation and death. The disease is passed on to healthy birds when they eat maggots and other insects feasting on the decaying carcass. The last few years, Tule Lake has provided a perfect ecosystem for the bacteria to spread.
“You have a shrinking habitat, all those birds are concentrated in the only habitat they have. And that basically opens them up to disease and it spreads more easily,” Bill said.
Though Bill and her team were able to save most of the birds brought into the rehabilitation center, last year’s outbreak was devastating. And scientists are worried about another outbreak this summer. In an effort to offset a botulism outbreak Sump 1B received a 10,000 acre-foot water delivery, as reported in a recent Herald and News article.
Bill said more water will help reduce botulism cases, but may not stop an outbreak entirely.
Water or not, Bill and her team have prepared the hospital for the worst. So far their patient count remains at zero. But teams are preparing nonetheless.
They have taken advantage of time to stock the field hospital with supplies and arrange the space to accommodate for things they found out they needed during last year’s outbreak.
“I tried to prepare for the worst scenario now after last year,” Bill said. “I’ve spent most of the year just trying to get grant money and find partners that want to fund the hospital staff and things like that.”
Despite this year’s weather conditions, Bill isn’t entirely surprised that the outbreak hasn’t happened yet. Most botulism outbreaks happen in mid- to late August.
“When a bird does come in, I get into emergency mode,” she said. “But I try not to think about it too much. Because I’ve learned a lot about stress in captivity for wild animals, and you can apply that to humans.”
Bill said the first thing they do is try to reduce stress, “capture and transport is really stressful for birds so we really try and minimize stress so they can focus on healing,” she said. Her team tries to handle birds as little as possible, and put them in staging areas while they evaluate how much the disease has impacted them and decide on a treatment plan.
Bill said the evaluation process takes only a few two minutes.
“They come in different stages of disease, and it could be anywhere from just not being able to use your legs to completely paralyzed,” Bill said.
Bill gives the bird a shot of antitoxin specific to what their metabolism can handle, which works to reduce toxin levels in the bird’s body. Sometimes, as a result of the toxin, the birds can’t thermoregulate and are sent to the ICU where they rest in an incubator — a new addition to the hospital after last year’s lessons learned.
Other birds who need more fluids are kept nearby,
“One treatment we do is subcutaneous fluids, so that means I’m putting fluids under their skin which allows us to put a lot more in,” she said.
Eventually, when the birds regain strength they are placed in mock-habitats for a short period of time while Bill’s team monitors their recovery progress.
“Last year we worked with 44 different bird species, mostly waterfowl and shorebirds,” Bill said. “It’s incredible to see these birds regain full health with just a little bit of help.”
Her team has seen positive responses from their rehab birds. Before they are released from the hospital, the birds are tagged with a band on their ankle that helps Bill’s team keep track of the percentages that make a full recovery.
“We’ve gotten band returns that show they’re in Mexico, Michigan,” she said. “They’re living past the first year and going back to normal which is a really good sign.”
Recently, Bill has turned to advocacy as another channel to help birds.
“The refuge is last in line for water,” she said. “And it happens to be a really important area for migrating birds. That factor really made me want to be more involved ... if we don’t want to see these iconic and essential national wildlife refuges disappear, we need to prioritize water for them.”
Bill and her team work almost entirely on a volunteer basis.
“I think we got paid around 10 cents an hour last year,” she said.
Bill is looking for interns and volunteers who are willing to donate their time. If people are interested in supporting Bill’s work they can learn more and donate through the Bird Ally X website.