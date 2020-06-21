Evening Bingo games at the Klamath Senior Center are scheduled to reopen this Thursday, June 25, after being closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a news release. The center will be following Phase 2 State directives for entertainment centers in managing the games.
Evening bingo games are a major fundraiser for the senior center, with proceeds going to fund programs for older adults that include specialized transportation service, nutritional programs such as Meals on Wheels and congregate meals, health activities, counseling services, and much more.
Center director, Marc Kane, reports that when the games and activities are closed the center loses as much as $30,000 per month. The center has been fortunate the past few weeks to receive substantial COVID-19 relief funding and hopes to get back to regular activities before relief funding is exhausted.
More importantly, Kane reports, is opening activities to reestablish means for socialization and to help keep residents connected. The center reports all recommended guidelines will be followed in managing activities at the center, but stresses the need for patrons to be cooperative in their compliance with distancing directives and using masks. Persons reporting to be ill or to having been exposed to the virus will not be allowed to participate.
Due to distancing requirements, attendance will be limited to 75 attendees and reservations will be required to be made in advance by calling the center at 541-883-7171. Prior to entering, attendees will be required to confirm their good health, not having been exposed to others with the virus, and submit to having their temperature recorded by a no touch instrument. Those entering will be required to wash their hands at an available sink or use available hand sanitizer before proceeding anywhere else in the building. Out of respect to others wearing a mask will be strongly encouraged. All employees and volunteers will be required to wear face masks.
Evening games will be scheduled, as has been past practice, every Thursday and Saturday evening. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the first call will be at 6 p.m.
Daytime bingo games at the Klamath Senior Center, but managed by the Golden Age Club, are expected to resume in July. Exercise programs have already reopened, and the congregate meals program has been advised not to reopen until Phase 3. Residents with any questions are encouraged to call the center at 541-883-7171. Center scheduling information is also available in its monthly newspaper, Active Seniors, which is distributed the first Wednesday of each month as an insert in the Herald and News. Next issue will be distributed July 1.