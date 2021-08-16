Sometimes words can’t match the action.
More than 100 attendees listed Friday night as a series of speakers told about the origins and efforts that led to the opening of the Moore Park Bike Skills Park.
Kevin Jones who years ago began advocating for a bike park where beginners could learn and gain confidence in riding mountain bike trails, received special praise for his efforts. As did Paul Lissette, owner of Dirt Mechanics, the company that built the park.
But the real celebrating began after the speeches and ceremonial ribbon was cut. That's when bikers, mostly teens and younger, immediately lined up at one of the trailheads and launched an endless series of loops over bridges and around sloped curves. Located inside Moore Park’s main walking loop above the Gingerbread House, the skills park includes jumps, berms, loops, corners and obstacles for all skill levels. Cost for the project was under $50,000.
“The work was repaid in smiles,” said Jones of the obvious glee expressed by the dozens of riders.
The skills park has two entrances off the paved section of road that loops around the park. The two trails, which combined cover about a mile, are specifically designed to allow beginning bikers to develop new skills. Both trailheads offering sections for raw beginners, intermediates and expert riders. Although the goal is to introduce young riders, “that’s not to say parents and grandparents can ride it, too,” Lissette noted.
Klamath Falls city parks director John Bellon, who hosted the gathering, praised Lissette, saying “he poured himself into this.” Bellon also credited Jones, who he termed a “visionary,” noting Jones began advocating for the Skills Park 15 years ago.
“He really saw the need for kids, for everyone, to build their skills,” said Bellon.
Other speakers, include Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall and city engineer Scott Stouder, noted the skills park reflects ongoing efforts to create parks for a variety of users.
Westfall described the park as, “for our children and for our children to come.”
The Klamath Trails Alliance, which hosted the event and provided pizza and soft drinks, is a volunteer group involved in building and maintaining a network of Klamath Basin trails. Trails on Moore Mountain, which includes Moore Park and the Klamath Ridgeline Trail, currently cover about 41 miles. Spence Mountain has about 45 miles of trails. The trails are intended for mountain bikers, hikers, trail runners and winter season cross country skiing and snowshoeing.
Based on the enthusiasm demonstrated at Friday’s opening, new generations of mountain bikers will be ready to take to the trails soon.