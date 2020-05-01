City of Klamath Falls Public Works crews will begin paint striping on bicycle lanes in May, according to a news release.
On Wednesday, May 6 from 9-11 a.m. crews will be performing paint striping work in collaboration with the Klamath County Roads Department on N. Eldorado Boulevard, Oregon Avenue, and N. 9th Street. Drivers should expect delays and are urged to proceed with caution while crews are working. Work may be delayed by weather, equipment or other emergencies.
For more information contact the City of Klamath Falls Public Works Department at 541-883-5385.