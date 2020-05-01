Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

City of Klamath Falls Public Works crews will begin paint striping on bicycle lanes in May, according to a news release.

On Wednesday, May 6 from 9-11 a.m. crews will be performing paint striping work in collaboration with the Klamath County Roads Department on N. Eldorado Boulevard, Oregon Avenue, and N. 9th Street. Drivers should expect delays and are urged to proceed with caution while crews are working. Work may be delayed by weather, equipment or other emergencies.

For more information contact the City of Klamath Falls Public Works Department at 541-883-5385.

