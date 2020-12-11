Hoping for a nice road or mountain bike for Christmas?
Better cozy up to Santa. Between the massive spike in bicycling brought on by the coronavirus from people wanting to get outside to exercise and the increased interest stemming from the ongoing development of Klamath Basin road and mountain bike trails, new ones are hard to find.
“There is a bike boom going on that has caused an enormous uptick in orders,” says Zach Gilmour, owner of Zach’s Bikes in downtown Klamath Falls. He reports that back orders sometimes take months to fill and warns people to move quickly to have a realistic possibility of buying a new bike for themselves or others by Christmas.
“If people expect to come in here the week before Christmas to get a bike they probably won’t find what they’re looking for,” he warns, noting recent orders for some bikes have generally taken about a month.
People wanting to have repair their existing bikes may also face some challenges. “Same deal,” Gilmour says, noting the unavailability of parts needed for many repairs. “It’s a big problem.”
Along with selling bikes to people wanting to find a safe and healthy way to get outside and exercise during the pandemic, Gilmour says the interest in bicycling, whether on paved routes like portions of the OC&E-Woods Line State Trail or the miles upon miles of unpaved routes on the OC&E, Spence Mountain, Moore Park and Brown Mountain trails, is spiraling regionally, nationally and internationally.
“We expect probably a 70 percent increase in sales this year and we’re expecting 25 percent on that next year,” he says of the increased demand for new bikes at his shop, noting the surge in sales is mainly for mountain bikes, not road bicycles.
“The demand is leaning heavily to entry level mountain bikes under $1,500.”
Gilmour also notes a “huge increase” in the demand for e-bikes, bicycles that can be run on electric power that also require pedal power. E-bikes are especially popular with people living in hilly areas and, often, among older bicyclists. He says e-bikes are in high demand internationally, with a 100 percent year after year growth in demand for the past several years in Europe “and they’re expecting that same demand in the U.S.”
Although some people decline to consider e-bikes “cheating” because they are powered, usually by a battery, Gilmour notes, “You’re getting a good workout. You’re still pedaling.” Earlier this year he and his wife used e-bikes on a multi-day ride along the Oregon Coast, carrying only light packs with changes of clothes and other items while staying nights in motels and often eating out. “You see so much more,” he says of bicycling as opposed to driving.
Around the Klamath Basin, Gilmour says the ongoing expansion of mountain bike trails has fueled interest, noting, “We’ve seen that impact over the past several years.” Whereas several years ago seeing other mountain bikers on sometimes remote trails was unusual, he’s experienced a changing scenario.
“It’s real cool going up there (to trailheads at Spence Mountain or Moore Park) and seeing people on the trails. That’s pretty awesome to see.”
He credits that increased interest in part to the Klamath Trails Alliance, a group that has funded the construction of many miles of new trails, especially on Spence Mountain, and provided volunteer labor for trail maintenance throughout the region. Gilmour says he and the KTA share a common goal of promoting the “great resources we have here in town. Our mission statement is to show people what great opportunities we have.” Accordingly, he says he and his staff at Zack’s “spend a lot of the day making recommendations” on places to ride.
Although a non-bicycle injury has prevented him from biking in recent months, Gilmour is looking forward to riding some of his favorite trails, including the Rye Spur trail near Fish Lake and trails near and around Brown Mountain, which he likes “both for their primitiveness and beautiful backcountry.”
For beginners Gilmour suggests some of the Spence Mountain routes near Shoalwater Bay and mostly flat sections of the unpaved OC&E-Woods Line. For intermediates, recommendations include the Hooligan and Winema trails at Spence Mountain while more challenging routes can be found on Brown Mountain, along with the Sidewinder, Whiskeytown and Ridge trails at Moore Park, and Spence Mountain’s North Ridge Trail. KTA Trail Maps showing multi-use biking routes are available at Zach’s and other locations.