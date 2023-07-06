KCC Comic-Con will feature a wide variety of free activities for visitors, including one of the largest private videogame collections in all of Oregon featuring playable game consoles from 1972 to present day.
KCC Comic-Con on Saturday, July 15, will feature among other activities a large costume contest with over $1,000 in prizes. Visitors are encouraged to dress up as their favorite movie, TV, or pop culture character for the event.
Hundreds of costumed cosplayers are expected to compete for prizes or simply show off their designs for fun when KCC Comic-Con returns on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
KCC Comic-Con will again feature a free prize table with limitd edition collector’s shirts, comic books, and other collectibles available.
Around 60 vendors will be present selling various collectibles, comic books, handcrafted art, and more at the second annual KCC Comic-Con on Saturday, July 15.
KCC Comic-Con will feature a number of interactive demonstrations of programs at Klamath Community College, including a full-motion trucking and aircraft simulator.
Southern Oregon’s premier current celebration of superheroes, comics, games, and pop culture returns to the Klamath Community College campus on Saturday, July 15, for the second annual rendition of KCC Comic-Con.
More than 2,000 visitors from all over the Pacific Northwest, topping last year’s crowd, are expected between noon-9 p.m. for a free day of games and activities at KCC — one of the few free Comic-Con events held around the country.