Southern Oregon’s premier current celebration of superheroes, comics, games, and pop culture returns to the Klamath Community College campus on Saturday, July 15, for the second annual rendition of KCC Comic-Con.

More than 2,000 visitors from all over the Pacific Northwest, topping last year’s crowd, are expected between noon-9 p.m. for a free day of games and activities at KCC — one of the few free Comic-Con events held around the country.

