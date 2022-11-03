Big late money moves into Oregon governor’s race; Drazan leads in new poll

Big money is flowing into the homestretch of the Oregon governor’s race as Republican Christine Drazan holds a narrow lead in polls and tries to pull off an unlikely upset.
Late funds are coming in in the race which includes big donations to Drazan from billionaire Nike founder Phil Knight and the Republican Governors Association. Democrat Tina Kotek is getting last-minute donations from Democratic groups as well as help from progressive activists and unions, according to campaign finance records.
A new poll released Wednesday, Nov. 2 by Salem-based Nelson Research gives Drazan a 45.4% to 42.5% lead over Kotek. The 577-voter poll has a 4.1% margin of error. Independent Betsy Johnson gets 5.9% in the survey whose totals includes Oregon voters who say they are leaning toward voting for one of the three candidates.
If leaning voters are excluded then Drazan holds a 43.5% to 41.1% lead over Kotek, according to Nelson.
Drazan holds narrow leads in other recent surveys raising the odds of a GOP win in progressive and deep blue Oregon. The state has not had a GOP governor since 1987 with the last election since in 1982.
Significant money is flowing into the homestretch of the race for both Kotek, the former Democratic House Speaker and Drazan, who served as House Minority Leader at the Oregon Legislature.
Democrats are hoping to stave off an upset in the governor’s race.
That includes some big late donations to Kotek’s campaign from the Democratic Governors Association ($250,000), LGBTQ Victory Fund ($10,000), Democratic Party of Oregon ($300,000) and an $88,8000 in-kind contribution from Our Oregon, the progressive social justice group publishes voter guides friendly toward Democratic candidates.
Kotek has raised $26.2 million while Drazan has raised $21.6 million, according to the Oregon Secretary of State.
A Kotek friendly, union-backed group called Meet Christine Drazan has also raised $350,000 since Oct. 20 to oppose the Republican’s gubernatorial bid.
On the other side, the Republican Governors Association donated $1.25 million to help Drazan on Oct. 31. The GOP group has donated $6.25 million on Drazan since mid-September, according to state finance records.
Knight has donated $1.5 million to Drazan since Oct. 6 (including a $1 million donation Oct. 26). The Nike founder — a big backer of the University of Oregon and Oregon State University — has also given $3.75 million to Johnson and $2 million to a pro-GOP pac called Bring Balance to Salem, according to state records.
Knight is upset with Oregon’s leftward path on crime, homelessness and expansive drug legalization efforts.
Johnson has raised more than $14.4 million in race where the former Democratic lawmakers threatens to bite into Kotek’s odds of winning.
Current Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, has the lowest approval ratings in the U.S. among governors, according to various polls.
Drazan, who was born in Klamath Falls, has put a focus on crime, unrest in Portland and distressing rises in homelessness. Like other Democrats, Kotek has focused much of her ad buys on abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade sending the contentious issue back to the states.
Christopher Stout, a political science professor at Oregon State University, said with Oregon’s all mail-in voting, the last minute money and ad drops and campaign stops are about energizing respective partisan bases.
“At this point, it is making sure your bases is engaged,” said Stout pointing to a focus on rural voters by Drazen and younger voters and those supporting abortion rights by Kotek.