Big late money moves into Oregon governor’s race; Drazan leads in new poll

Big money is flowing into the homestretch of the Oregon governor’s race as Republican Christine Drazan holds a narrow lead in polls and tries to pull off an unlikely upset.

Late funds are coming in in the race which includes big donations to Drazan from billionaire Nike founder Phil Knight and the Republican Governors Association. Democrat Tina Kotek is getting last-minute donations from Democratic groups as well as help from progressive activists and unions, according to campaign finance records.

Christine Drazan

Christine Drazan
Election 2022 Oregon Governor Kotek

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek speaks to supporters during a campaign event.

