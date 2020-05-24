A big game raffle including hunts for bighorn sheep and Rocky Mountain Goat is being held by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on May 30 at 6 p.m., according to a news release.
Tickets are on sale online at https://odfw.huntfishoregon.com and at license sales agents.
Raffle tags won can be used in addition to regular fall hunts — meaning hunters who win the tag can still hunt regular controlled or general big game seasons.
Big game raffle hunt seasons run Aug. 1 – Nov. 30 and allow for hunting in an expanded area. Ticket prices vary from $4.50 to $11.50 per ticket, with discounts for buying a package of 6, 15 or 40 tickets. Pricing info is available at www.oregonrafflehunts.com.
With large events cancelled in Oregon due to the pandemic, the raffle drawing will happen via YouTube livestream at 6:30 p.m. on May 30 on ODFW’s YouTube page at https://youtube.com/ieodfw.
Raffle hunts are available for the Governor’s Statewide Deer and Elk Combo, Statewide Deer, Southeast Oregon Deer, Central Oregon Deer, Northeast Oregon Deer, Statewide Elk, Northeast Oregon Elk, Central/Southeast Elk, Western Oregon Elk, Rocky Mountain Goat, Pronghorn Antelope, and Bighorn sheep.
Funds raised by the deer and elk raffle tags go to the Access and Habitat Program, which provides grants to open public hunting access on private land and improve wildlife habitat. Proceeds from the bighorn sheep, pronghorn and Rocky Mountain goat tags fund research and management efforts for those species.
For more information visit www.oregonrafflehunts.com.