Biden's efforts to restrict ‘ghost guns’ face legal challenges

Efforts by the Biden administration and Democratic states, including Oregon, to restrict so-called “ghost guns” face significant legal challenges and creative workarounds that could make new regulations more bark than bite.
Cody Wilson, who has been the top proponent of the online publishing of how to make guns with 3-D printers, said new ghost gun regulations announced April 11 by U.S. President Joe Biden and state regulations pushed in Democratic states, including Oregon, will be challenged under Second Amendment and potentially First Amendment grounds.
Wilson, who battled with federal authorities in a free speech case involving 3-D printed gun plans, expects to join legal challenges of the White House’s 364-page rule.
Biden wants to add do-it-yourself gun assembly kits to federal gun control regulations to curtail ghost guns that can circulate away from government and police tracking. The White House wants to require gun kits to be made by licensed manufacturers and for serial tracking numbers to be fixed to the DIY firearm.
“And, folks, a felon, a terrorist, a domestic abuser can go from a gun kit to a gun in as little as 30 minutes,” Biden said at the White House on Monday, showing off a DIY firearms kit. The kits feature components that can be assembled into a working firearm.
“Buyers aren’t required to pass background checks. Because guns have no serial numbers — these guns — when they show up at a crime scene, they can’t be traced. Harder to find and prove who used them. Meaning you can’t connect the gun to the shooter and hold them accountable,” Biden said.
The new federal rule, which goes into place in 120 days, does not govern the dissemination or publication of information regarding gun kits, such as computer files and online downloads of how-to guides. Those types of restrictions run into First Amendment problems. It also does not impose an outright ban on gun assembly kits or components.
Polymer80, one of the largest gun-kit sellers, said in a statement it plans on "mounting a vigorous defense of our Second Amendment right."
"Polymer80 will continue to operate lawfully. Our products are still legal, however, please be sure to check your state and local regulations to ensure compliance," the Nevada-based company said in the statement declining further comment.
High profile
Ghost guns have been drawing attention as large cities such as New York, Portland, Baltimore and Chicago see rises in shootings and violent crime. A ghost gun was connected to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo April 8 in the South Bronx. She was gunned down by stray gunfire walking home from school. Yambo’s death has drawn significant attention and brought more attention to the ghost gun issue.
Democrats and gun control advocates welcomed Biden’s ghost gun effort saying it will help reduce gun violence and mass shootings.
“Do-it-yourself ghost gun kits allow anyone with a credit card and an internet connection to purchase and build a fully operable, untraceable weapon. Without effective oversight, the availability of ghost guns, unfinished frames, and receivers allows dangerous individuals to access firearms under the radar of law enforcement. They are a clear and present danger to public safety,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.
There are also pushes to restrict and regulate guns without serial tracking numbers in states such as Maryland, Oregon, California, New York and New Jersey.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum supports Biden’s efforts but also wants to see more state crackdowns on ghost guns. She favors expansive restrictions on ghost guns and 3D printed guns at the state level and backs proposals that failed to gain traction this legislative session in Salem.
“Oregon’s proposed law goes further than federal law by covering both undetectable 3D printed guns and making it a violation to make or possess an untraceable make-at-home gun,” Rosenblum said in a statement Monday responding to Biden’s announcement. “This is one of the top public safety issues of our time. I’ll be back next legislative session.”
Rosenblum said less than 1% of crimes with guns without serial numbers are solved.
The Maryland General Assembly approved a law earlier this month.
The Maryland legislation includes gun components under the state’s definitions of firearms, requires background checks for gun kit and gun parts buyers and threatens violators with as much as five years in prison for buying or selling ghost guns.
“Ghost guns have become a rapidly growing threat to public safety. Easy to assemble kits are available over the Internet. Violent felons, children, and abusers are obtaining these lethal guns in ever larger numbers. Not only are these weapons dangerous, these unserialized, untraceable firearms hinder law enforcement’s efforts to solve gun crimes. Our law banning ghost guns in Maryland will save lives,” said Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat.
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said the federal rules will help restrict guns crossing state lines.
“In Maryland, we’ve seen the toll these untraceable weapons have taken on our communities — and that’s why our General Assembly stood up to the NRA and took action to ban ghost guns from our state. But Maryland is not an island, and many guns being used in crimes are coming from out of state,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., referencing Biden’s new rule.
Challenges promised
Second Amendment advocates criticized Biden’s push as out of the scope of federal powers and unconstitutional.
“Joe Biden’s gun control announcement isn’t about stopping crime. He wants the government to have a list of every law abiding American who owns a gun. He also wants to keep a list of names of people who buy replacement parts. And he announced he wants to ban many of these guns,” said U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky.
He contends it is easier for criminals to file serial numbers off of existing weapons than it is to buy and assemble via a gun kit.
The National Rifle Association and National Association for Gun Rights also oppose Biden’s new rules as it has previous gun control efforts. Gun rights groups are expected to join or support legal challenges to ghost gun restrictions.
NAGR President Dudley Brown contends the rules are unconstitutional and federal and state gun control efforts won’t deter criminal and shootings.
Andrew Arulanandam, the NRA’s managing director of public affairs, argues its “soft-on-criminal” policies and bail systems in cities such as Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore are driving gun violence.
“However, the president unveils yet another hollow plan that will not stop this violence. His gun control actions will undoubtedly hearten his wealthy gun control supporters. But, this action sends the wrong message to violent criminals, because this ‘ban’ will not affect them. These violent crime sprees will continue unabated until they are arrested, prosecuted and punished,” he said.
That sentiment is also held by conservative Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado.
“We are a nation governed by laws, not bureaucratic rules. Sadly, Biden cares more about virtue signaling than respecting your constitutional rights,” Boebert said in a statement.
Creative responses
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland disagrees, pointing to the growth of guns without serial numbers. Garland said gangs, drug cartels and other criminal syndicates are increasingly using ghost guns. “This rule will make it harder for criminals and other prohibited persons to obtain untraceable guns, will help ensure that law enforcement officers can retrieve the information they need to solve crimes, and will help reduce the number of untraceable firearms flooding our communities,” Garland said.
Wilson said gun kit makers, buyers and those seeking to assemble guns will find ways around potential state and federal rules.
“It doesn’t actually solve the ghost gun problem,” said Wilson who co-founded Defense Distributed, a leading advocate for publishing how to guides for DIY 3D printed guns. He said the rule looks at a certain type of gun kit and components and looks to include them in federal firearms regulations and databases.
Wilson expects to see multiple lawsuits questioning whether ghost gun regulations violate the Second Amendment and potentially the First Amendment if states go down that path.
Wilson co-founded Defense Distributed which battled against federal restrictions on publishing guides and blueprints for guns made by 3-D printers. The U.S. State Department tried to restrict such online publications via a national security directive used to restrict international arms sales.
The U.S. government ended up settling that case because it was likely to lose on First Amendment grounds.
Wilson expects to see gun-kit makers and buyers look for ways to work around the new federal rules if they go into place after court challenges. “People are going to be judicious in what they sell to someone else,” he said.