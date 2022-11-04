Skip to main content
Biden wants to close coal-fired power plants but climate change mostly frozen out of 2022 campaign with parties focused on inflation, abortion, crime

The calendar, football games on television and volume of campaign ads indicate it is November. But temperatures have been approaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Florida and south Texas. Unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s stretched Friday, Nov. 4 from Boston and New York to Cleveland, Chicago and St. Louis.

The extended Indian summer weather comes on the heels of this year’s spate of large natural disasters including Hurricane Ian with its 60-mile-wide eye fueled by warmer Gulf of Mexico waters, extreme droughts in the Southwest and Pacific Northwest and biblical floods from Kentucky and Missouri to Pakistan and Nigeria.

Colorado River-Drought

In this file photo, a formerly sunken boat stands upright into the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 22 near Boulder City, Nev.
Tropical Weather

This Satellite image provided by NASA on Sept. 26 shows Hurricane Ian pictured from the International Space Station just south of Cuba gaining strength and heading toward Florida.
COP27 Climate Summit

Signage promoting this year’s United Nations global summit on climate change, known as COP27, adorns Peace Road, is displayed Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Sharm el-Sheikh, South Sinai, Egypt.
Water Woes Mississippi

In this file photo, people walk to Tower Rock, an attraction normally surrounded by the Mississippi River and only accessible by boat, Oct. 19 in Perry County, Mo. Foot traffic to the rock formation has been made possible because of near record low water levels along the river.
Election 2022 House Alaska

Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Sarah Palin holds a news conference in Wasilla, Alaska, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Palin and other Republicans have been pushing for more oil drilling and pipelines to help combat higher gas prices and inflation. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

