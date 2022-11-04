Biden wants to close coal-fired power plants but climate change mostly frozen out of 2022 campaign with parties focused on inflation, abortion, crime

The calendar, football games on television and volume of campaign ads indicate it is November. But temperatures have been approaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Florida and south Texas. Unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s stretched Friday, Nov. 4 from Boston and New York to Cleveland, Chicago and St. Louis.
The extended Indian summer weather comes on the heels of this year’s spate of large natural disasters including Hurricane Ian with its 60-mile-wide eye fueled by warmer Gulf of Mexico waters, extreme droughts in the Southwest and Pacific Northwest and biblical floods from Kentucky and Missouri to Pakistan and Nigeria.
The Mississippi River is at record low levels in some areas and locally, Southern Oregon and Northern California suffer from drought conditions and worries about wildfires.
Still, climate change and the environment are gaining little traction in the U.S. midterm elections — even among many traditionally friendly Democratic candidates — with key races focused on 40-year highs with inflation, rises in crime and homelessness and abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and sent the issue back to the states.
Democrats, usually more friendly toward climate change actions and renewable energy than Republicans, have put their 2022 campaign chips on support for abortion rights post Roe as well as trying to label some conservatives as election deniers over 2020 disputes spearheaded by former President Donald Trump.
That has left climate change on the back burner with GOP candidates zeroing in on inflation as well as increases in crime and homelessness in states such as Oregon, Washington and New York.
“I think people get concerned about the environment when they are doing well financially and then you can worry about other things,” said Christopher Stout, a political science professor at Oregon State University.
The latest Consumer Price Index released last month showed grocery prices up 13.0% compared to September 2021. Energy prices are up 19.8%. Air fares are up 42.9%. Health insurance is up 28.2%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That puts voters focus on pocketbook issues, Stout said.
“The environment kind of gets pushed to the side,” he said of the current economic and political dynamics.
That has shown up in national and state level public opinion polls.
A survey released by Susquehanna Polling and Research in Pennsylvania on Nov. 2 shows 16% of voters list climate change and the environment as one of their two top issues in the midterm campaign. Fifty-seven percent of voters point to the economy and inflation as top concerns while 34% cite abortion and 33% crime.
Nationally, a Suffolk University poll released Oct. 31 also found inflation the top issue with 36.7% of voters. That compares to 18.3% for abortion and 6.8% for climate change. A Gallup poll also released Oct. 31 magnifies the trend. The national survey found 85% of U.S. voters consider the economy and inflation important or very important. Sixty-six percent of voters list abortion as a top issue while crime gets 71%. Climate change is listed by 45%, according to Gallup.
'Threat multiplier'
Nora Apter, climate program director for the Oregon Environmental Council, said climate change has wide ranging economic, social and health impacts that should be at the forefront for voters and candidates.
“Every voter who cares about community health and safety should care about climate. It is a threat multiplier and destabilizes food production and delivery, our economy, and basic health and well-being,” said Apter. “Climate change is part of the political conversation, even when it's not explicitly named.”
She points to the changing climate spurring wildfires and droughts, hurting air quality, pollution’s detrimental health impacts and reliance on fossil fuels as additional ties to inflation.
The Inflation Reduction Act passed by President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress includes $370 billion subsidies for electrical vehicle purchases and renewable energy projects and manufacturing, according to consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. Biden on Friday said inflation, which has been at four-decade highs after the pandemic spending and the economic impacts of U.S. sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, was the White House's "number one priority."
Still, climate change and the environment have not been at the forefront of the governor’s race in Oregon where Republican Christine Drazan has a narrow but surprising lead over Democrat Tina Kotek.
Drazan has focused on rises in crime, homelessness statewide and violent political protests in Portland. Kotek, who served as House Speaker at the Oregon Legislature, has followed the national Democratic playbook putting a focus on abortion rights post Roe.
The same pro-abortion rights strategy has been adopted by Democrats nationwide including Florida races where former governor Charlie Crist (a Republican turned Democrat) is trying to unseat GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Florida, is hoping to defeat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio for his seat. The GOP incumbents lead in the polls.
Florida Democrats have also geared their ads mostly toward abortion rights even with climate and the weather front of mind with high November temperatures, Hurricane Ian's strength and destruction and worries about future bigger storms, their damage and potential untenability of property insurance in highly populated coastal areas. Ian, fueled by warmer gulf waters and higher sea levels, was as much as three times larger than when Hurricane Charley hit the same southwestern Florida areas in 2004.
Biden did bring up support for renewable energy and replacing fossil fuels during remarks in California Friday.
"We’re going to be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar," Biden said. "We’re also providing tax credits to help families buy energy-efficient appliances, whether it’s your refrigerator or your coffee maker. We’re going to put solar panels on your homes, weatherize your home — things that will save an average, the experts say, a minimum of $500 a year for the average family."
“President Biden’s comments are not only outrageous and divorced from reality, they ignore the severe economic pain the American people are feeling because of rising energy costs,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia.
Manchin said Biden is “politicizing” energy policies when high prices and rising costs are hitting U.S. households.
'It affects the economy'
Luigi Guadarrama, political director for Sierra Club Florida, said Crist, who served in Congress as a Democrat before his underdog bid against DeSantis, has been talking about the climate, hurricanes and skyrocketing homeowners insurance rates.
He contends voters do care about climate change despite current polls and DeSantis and Rubio’s leads in polls.
“Voters absolutely care about climate change. It affects the economy, it affects health, and it affects quality of life,” Guadarrama said. “Everyone should be focusing more on climate change. This isn't a right versus left issue, this is a crisis that's coming for everybody and there are common sense steps that we need to take to resolve it. Hurricane Ian didn't make choices based on red counties versus blue counties.”
However, Republicans have frequently tied climate change legislative efforts, including bills to cut emissions and pushes for renewable energy and against fossil fuels and petroleum, as key to current market economies.
Climate change has become linked to concerns about its impacts on jobs and the economy as well as expansive government spending and progressive advocates such as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, celebrity advocates (sometimes who continue to fly on private jets) and European protestors who have smeared cake on the protective frame of the Mona Lisa at the Louvre museum in Paris.
“Pitting the economy versus the climate or the environment is a distraction. Our economy, particularly in Florida, is fundamentally dependent on the well-being of our environment,” Guadarrama said, arguing more renewable energy will help with utility costs. “There's no solution to skyrocketing property insurance rates that doesn't try to address climate change at its roots.”
Apter said the influence and money of energy and other industrial interests that hinge on oil and coal results in aligned politicians and elected officials questioning or downplaying the impacts of climate change.
But with gas prices hitting record levels in June, fuel oil prices up 58.1%, utility bills up 19.8% and motor fuels up 18.8% from a year ago, it is a challenge to talk to voters about the climate when it is cast in terms of economic costs.
'Achilles heel'
Len Foxwell, a Maryland political consultant and principal with Tred Avon Strategies in Annapolis, said Democrats have too often ceded the economic agenda and the economic framing of issues to Republicans instead of putting a primary focus on abortion rights and social issues.
Foxwell said that has been an “Achilles heel” for Democrats this cycle with voters focused on inflation and “paycheck pressures.”
Republican candidates across the country — including Sarah Palin in her Alaska congressional bid and Herschel Walker and Ron Johnson in their Georgia and Wisconsin U.S. Senate bids — are pressing for increased oil drilling after pullbacks by the Biden administration to help address inflation. They also point to Biden’s failed attempt to get Saudi Arabia to increase oil production after U.S. and NATO sanctions on Russian energy exports after the invasion of Ukraine.
“We need to ‘drill baby, drill.' Energy costs are the driver of inflation,” said Palin during an Oct. 26 debate against U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, and fellow Republican Nick Beglich. “Our own clean, domestic USA oil — coming from Alaska, ideally — instead of hat in hand asking foreign countries to pump and produce for us their dirty, dangerous sources of oil.”