A group of Democratic U.S. senators along with progressive activists are pressuring President Joe Biden to declare a national emergency to protect abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
The decision sends abortion rights to the state level. More than two dozen conservative states are poised to restrict abortion after the 5-4 decision upholding Mississippi restrictions and reversing Roe’s federal privacy protections for pregnancy terminations.
A group of 18 Democratic U.S. senators — including Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden of Oregon, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — are pressing Biden for the emergency order.
Emergency orders to protect abortion clinics and patients would be mirror public health dictums during the coronavirus pandemic, the lawmakers said in a letter to the White House on Thursday, July 14.
“As President of the United States and Secretary of Health and Human Services, you have the authority to declare a national emergency and public health emergency over these attacks on Americans’ reproductive rights. ... These authorities have been used by the Biden-Harris Administration — and other presidential administrations — to address public health crises ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to the opioid epidemic,” wrote the lawmakers in the letter to Biden and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra.
An emergency federal order would allow states to expand abortions covered in their Medicaid health programs for the poor, allow licensed doctors who conduct abortions to perform those procedures in multiple states and deploy federal and other public health personnel to help provide abortions and reproductive health care.
The order could also further pro-abortion rights states’ programs to help women travel for abortions.
Oregon has already created a $15 million state fund aimed at helping women travel to the Pacific Northwest for abortions. The state money could also be used to help abortion providers with staffing and equipment as well as to locate permanent or mobile centers near the Idaho border.
Idaho is among the state with abortion restrictions at the ready after the Supreme Court decision that abortion is not a constitutionally protected right.
Wyden is also backing another pro-abortion rights proposal to offer federal legal protections for women who travel to other states for procedures as well as medical providers and groups who help with those trips and provide reproductive health procedures.
The senior Oregon senator said the state will be an abortion hub in post-Roe world. “Oregon is going to be a sanctuary for people to get whatever health care they need, including an abortion,” Wyden said.
Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act of 2022 would also offer legal protections for abortion providers.
“This legislation would make it clear that anti-choice states can’t prosecute women who travel to another state for reproductive care, and it would also protect reproductive health care providers and others who help women travel for the care they need and deserve,” said said U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada.
The push follows on Biden administration orders also offering legal protections for abortion providers in emergency situations. Biden is also ready to deploy FBI and other federal police agents as well as homeland security assets to protect abortion clinics and women’s travel of pregnancy terminations in a post-Roe world.
Still, some abortion rights advocates want more aggressive actions — including emergency orders as well as potentially opening abortion clinics at federal installations, including military bases.
On the other side of the divisive issue, abortion rights opponents are criticizing the push from Democrats and Biden.
“Our government exists to defend and promote human life, not fund and advocate for the destruction of human life,” said Lila Rose, president and founder of Live Action, a Virginia-based anti-abortion rights group.
There have been an estimated 63.5 million abortions in the U.S. since 1973 when the Supreme Court legalized abortion. A number of major U.S. companies and brands — including Walt Disney Co., Nike Inc., Macy’s, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase — are promising to pay for employees to travel for abortions if there are restrictions where they live and work.
“It’s easy to support abortion. It’s popular with powerful elites in our society. You’ll get applauded,” said Rose. “It appeals to the most selfish and self-protective parts of our wounded natures. A tiny baby can’t fight back. A tiny baby can’t speak. It’s total domination.”