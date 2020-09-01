With smoke-free skies and moderate morning temperatures, conditions are shaping up to be excellent for Saturday’s seventh annual Art of Survival Century bicycle rides.
Linda Woodley, one of the event’s organizers, said late registration and check-in will be available in front of the Malin City Hall from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Friday and from 6:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Four rides are being offered, the 100-mile Century, Metric Century (59.7 miles), 45-mile, and 14-mile Family Ride. All but the 45-mile will begin and end at the Malin Community Park while the 45-mile ride will start and finish at Otis Roper Park in Tulelake. Participants will go to the Malin Park for the post-ride party.
“Please plan to attend our Pre-Ride Reception on Friday 4 to 6:30 p.m. in front of the Malin City Hall,” Woodley said. “Pick up your rider’s packet and merchandise, discover and select area activities, tour our restored historic theater and enjoy refreshments.”
Maps and details on each of the rides are available online. Riders in the Century can begin at 7:30 a.m., the Metric Century at 8 a.m., the 45-mile at 9 a.m.
The event, sponsored by the Malin Community Service Club, was originally scheduled for the Memorial Day Weekend in May but was rescheduled because of the COVID-10 pandemic. The usual Sunday mountain bike gravel grinder near the city of Dorris and areas of Butte Valley was cancelled. The 22-mile mountain bike ride normally also held on the Saturday of the event has also been cancelled.
The longer rides will go through sections of both Lava Beds National Monument and the Tule Lake National Monument along with Tulelake Basin farmlands and a portion of the Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge.
Woodley said event sponsors decided to hold the event because it gives bicyclists an opportunity to see and enjoy often unseen private and public lands, including the two national monuments and world-famous wildlife refuge.
Costs for the various rides are $85 for the Century and Metric Century, $65 for the 45-mile and $35 for the Family Friendly and Mountain Bike. Fees include healthy snacks and water at rest stops, SAG vehicles, a catered post-ride meal with meat and vegetarian options. Coffee will be available at the starting areas. Woodley stressed safety measures are being taken, such as having prepared food at the rest stops and post-ride meal, as well as plenty of handwashing facilities.
Participants are being asked to have and wear face masks at Malin Park before and after the ride and at rest stops. Masks are not required when riding.
“This has been a very unusual year and we are forever grateful for your support,” Woodley said. “Our desire is to make your weekend restful and peaceful.”