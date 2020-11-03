Republican Cliff Bentz has won the race for Oregon’s 2nd congressional district with roughly 59% of the vote, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s unofficial election results. With more than 407,000 votes cast, the race saw its highest turnout in decades.
Bentz ran on a platform supporting President Trump’s policies, including building a border wall and weakening environmental regulations. He also plans to use his seat to address contentious water issues in rural Oregon, including those in the Klamath Basin.
“It’s a huge relief to end on a positive note a year and three days of work,” Bentz said. “We’re very happy. I’m really pleased with the outcome.”
Bentz will succeed more than 20-years of representation by Congressman Greg Walden (R-Hood River), who decided not to seek reelection this year. Unlike Walden, Bentz grew up on a ranch in Harney County and has practiced water law and ranch reorganizations for more than three decades.
In his tenure as a state house representative, he served on the energy and environment, revenue and transportation committees, among others.
Local farmers and ranchers expect Bentz to bring that expertise into discussions about water in the Klamath Basin. He hasn’t put forth any solutions or proposals yet, emphasizing that he’s doing his best to listen to as many stakeholders as possible in the Basin before doing so. Once in office, he hopes to join the House Committee for Transportation and Infrastructure to direct more federal funding to modernizing irrigation projects.
“I have a passion for trying to address water-related issues,” Bentz said. “Water is the life of these communities here. We’ve got to be careful with it, and I’ll be working on that at every level.”
The district, which encompasses roughly the eastern two thirds of the state of Oregon and is one of the largest in the country, has remained reliably Republican since 1981. In the 2018 midterm election, however, Walden’s Democratic challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner secured 39.4% of the vote, the largest Democratic share since Walden won the seat in 1998, suggesting that the district’s redness could be slowly fading.
But that shift didn’t happen quickly enough to deliver the seat to Alex Spenser, this year’s Democratic candidate who received roughly 38% of the vote. She supports universal basic income and universal healthcare, along with personal autonomy and a right to housing. In an earlier interview with the Herald and News, she said she was running to represent a wider demographic of the district than she felt Walden had, namely its more progressive residents.
Walden, whose more than 20-year stint in Congress is coming to an end, has said he’s hopeful that Bentz will be a productive voice in discussions about issues affecting rural Oregon. Bentz said while Walden is a “very, very, very tough act to follow,” he’s a close friend and has offered to help with his transition to Congress.
“That makes me much more optimistic about being able to do a credible job as I try to step into that space,” Bentz said.
Bentz also said his office will try to foster “a consistent and productive working relationship” with the press, emphasizing that he wants his constituents to be well-informed on his work in Congress.
“We’re going to design our team in Washington D.C. to emphasize that element of representation,” he said.