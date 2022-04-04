The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill to federally legalize marijuana.
U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, was one of the most vocal opponents to the measure arguing it does not address the wave of illegal grows and drug cartels farming and distributing marijuana in southern Oregon and northern California. His arguments could be replicated in the U.S. Senate where passage faces a tougher challenge.
“Water is gold in my district, Cartels are stealing water and using it to grow marijuana. Water regulators in southern regulators have been threatened with death by cartel members when they try to stop water theft,” Bentz said during the House debate on the decriminalization measure.
Bentz said there are as many as 180 illegal cannabis farms in Jackson County, Oregon. The county and Siskiyou County, California have declared states of emergency related to illegal cannabis production and distributions.
“This is why it is essential any bill dealing with legalization include sign money for law enforcement We certainly are not getting any help from the attorney general,” Bentz referring to frustrations with what he sees as the lack of federal help to deal with illegal pot grows and drug trafficking over the U.S border with Mexico.
Bentz said many of the workers at black market marijuana farms are undocumented migrants working poor conditions.
The measure decriminalizes cannabis and removes it from the federal schedule of illegal drugs.
The bill passed 220 to 204 Friday, April 1, with most Democrats supporting federal marijuana legalization and most Republicans opposing. U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-California, also voted against the measure while Oregon’s Democratic other lawmakers supported federal decriminalization.
Backers point to public opinion polls showing support for federal marijuana legalization. Cannabis is legal in 18 states for recreational use including Oregon, Washington and California but remains prohibited at the federal level. Medical marijuana is legal
U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon, is a prime backer of legalizing marijuana nationally and wants decriminalization to also mark the end of the U.S. regiment of drug laws.
“As we mark fifty years of the devastating war on drugs it is past time for Congress to catch up with the public and majority of states who have legalized some form of cannabis, and pass legislation to decriminalize the adult-use of recreational cannabis,” Blumenauer said. “The MORE Act decriminalizes cannabis at the federal level and provides restorative justice for communities which have suffered from the disproportionate and deliberate enforcement of cannabis prohibitions. Today’s vote to pass the MORE Act in the U.S. House of Representatives is one step to ending the deplorable, misguided war on drugs. It is also a critical turning point.”
U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-New York, said drug laws have also disproportionally hurt communities of color and lower-income neighborhoods.
“This bill will reverse decades of failed federal policies based on the criminalization of marijuana. It also take steps to address the heavy toll these policies have taken across the country, particularly among communities of color. For far too long, we have treated marijuana as a criminal justice problem instead of as a matter of personal choice and public health,” Nadler said.
He said the bill decriminalizes cannabis at the federal level but allows states to continue their regulations and legalization approaches.