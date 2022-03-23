U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, is again pressing the Biden administration to step up crackdowns on illegal and unregulated marijuana farming in southern Oregon.
The Oregon Republican said illegal cannabis growing in the region has links to Russian, Mexican and Chinese drug cartels. Those syndicates sometimes will use forced and trafficked immigrant labor at their pot farms, Bentz contends.
Bentz wrote U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in November asking for more federal focus and resources aimed at black market cannabis growing in rural southern Oregon. Marijuana is legal in Oregon and neighboring California and Washington state. But there is a robust black market cannabis growing and distribution operations throughout the region.
Bentz said illegal grows have a $13.5 billion impact on local counties. The Oregon Republican reiterated his concerns on March 15.
“Four months ago, I sent Attorney General Garland a letter calling for assistance in fighting the illegal, multi-billion-dollar cannabis industry in southern Oregon,” Bentz said in a statement. “Last week, after months of silence from the Department of Justice, I once again urged the attorney general to supply regional law enforcement with the necessary resources to protect southern Oregonians.”
Bentz worries about international crime syndicates operating the illegal cannabis grows with undocumented workers and in some instances forced labor.
“Mexican, Russian, and Chinese cartels are operating cannabis ‘grows”’ that are farmed by thousands of undocumented individuals who are illegally trafficked across our southern border. This atrocity must stop, and I am calling on AG Garland to act,” Bentz said.
Jackson County, Oregon, and Siskiyou County, California, have both declared states of emergency in response to illegal pot farming. The California county estimates unregulated marijuana farms use up as much as 3 million gallons of water per day.
Bentz said Oregon jurisdictions are also fighting an uphill battle against scores of under-the-radar, illegal cannabis grows.
“Oregon does not have the means to control the hundreds, if not thousands of illegal cannabis grows. Likewise, Oregon cannot stop the influx of immigrants, many pressed into forced labor, necessary for the cartels to operate,” Bentz said in his initial letter to the Justice Department.
DOJ has not yet responded to a request for comment.