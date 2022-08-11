U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, wants answers from the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice after the Aug. 8 raid former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida.
“The FBI should be working for all Americans. If it’s going to raid a former president’s home, then it must appear before Congress and answer for its actions. Soon,” said Bentz in a statement on the unprecedented raid of a former president’’s home.
Bentz represents southern Oregon and his push for congressional hearings about the FBI raid is echoed by other conservatives and Trump backers.
Some are very aggressive with their push back against the raid which may stem from a federal push to retrieve some classified files in Trump’s possession.
“The U.S. has become a totalitarian state run by deep state, woke, radical Democrats who are hell bent on destroying our country. You want to take Trump down? All this will do is bring more people to his cause,” said U.S. Rep .Greg Steube, R-Florida, in reaction to the raid on the Mar-a-Lago estate.
Trump is considering a third run for U.S. president in 2024.
The White House said it was not notified by the Justice Department before the raid. The FBI and Department of Justice have not yet given detailed comments on the raid and the reasons for sending agents to Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.
A number of Democrats and Trump critics welcomed the raid and would like to see more aggressive pushes (including potential criminal prosecutions) against the former president over the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol as Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 Electoral College victory.
“The recent raid by the FBI on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home gives me more confidence that his crimes, possible theft of classified information, and disregard of the rule of law, is being taken seriously. I hope he didn’t destroy all evidence. We have got to get him,” said U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, who also chairs the House Financial Services Committee.
U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu, D-California, cheered the Trump raid and other investigations into his political allies and associates including in Pennsylvania and other states.
“In America, we adhere to the rule of law. We are not a monarchy. We are not a fascist dictatorship. We are not a cult,” said Lieu, a very vocal Trump critic.