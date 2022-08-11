Trump Legal Troubles

Former President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York, on his way to the New York attorney general’s office for a deposition in a civil investigation.

 Julia Nikhinson

U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, wants answers from the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice after the Aug. 8 raid former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida.

“The FBI should be working for all Americans. If it’s going to raid a former president’s home, then it must appear before Congress and answer for its actions. Soon,” said Bentz in a statement on the unprecedented raid of a former president’’s home.

