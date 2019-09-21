The seventh annual Benefit for the Basin was bigger and louder than ever before with cars occupying four buildings at the Klamath County Fairgrounds and spilling outside near the festivities.
Vice president and founder of Benefit for the Basin Joe Reister said, “This is by far the largest turnout we’ve had in the last seven years. It’s such a humbling experience to have so many people gather in one place for the youth of the Klamath Basin.”
The event raised more than $182,000 for community youth programs.
Don Castle, owner of an orange 1970 Ford pickup truck, popped the hood open on the showroom floor. Castle has been coming to the event since its inception, and he’s also noticed the growth.
“It’s a great show. It just blew out of proportion,” Castle said.
There were several rounds of drag racing, with one round kicking off at noon on Saturday with a variety of modern and antique cars burning rubber and flexing their engines for the crowd.
Darren Leighton brought his Bronco from Grants Pass to show it off in what he called his favorite of the six car shows he’s brought it to this year.
“This is a really nice show,” he said.
Leighton said he hopes to bring it back next year, too.
“I got the car disease early in life,” he said. “This has been my three-year obsession.”
Bill Young traveled from Wisconsin to be at the car show Saturday, like he does every year, due to his affinity for car shows and the fact that Klamath is his birthplace.
“Born and raised,” he said. “The house I was born in is still standing.”
One thing he said he’d like to see at future benefits is a car corral where people sell cars and parts, like at shows he attends in Wisconsin.
Greg Unger, the event’s emcee, said, “This is a huge increase in participation and that wouldn’t happen without all you putting so much work into these cars.”
Cast members of the Motor Trend network TV Show “Bitchin Rides,” owner of Kindig It Designs Dave Kindig and foreman Kevin Schiele signed autographs and took photos with people Saturday. Kindig It Designs is in Salt Lake City, Utah.
In addition to the car show, there was also a tractor obstacle course and a car people could beat up with sledgehammers.
Benefit for the Basin offers scholarships and raises money for youth programs throughout the Klamath Basin, and Reister said the event over the past seven years has raised over $500,000.