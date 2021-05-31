Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A Bend man died when his car crashed Saturday night on Highway 97 in Klamath County.

Richard Enquist, 41, of Bend, died at the scene. According to police, he was driving southbound about 8:20 p.m. Saturday near milepost 173, just south of the Klamath County line and north of Gilchrist. Enquist's vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene. OSP was assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Lapine Fire Department, ODOT and Central Oregon Police Chaplaincy.

