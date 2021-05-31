A Bend man died when his car crashed Saturday night on Highway 97 in Klamath County.
Richard Enquist, 41, of Bend, died at the scene. According to police, he was driving southbound about 8:20 p.m. Saturday near milepost 173, just south of the Klamath County line and north of Gilchrist. Enquist's vehicle left the roadway and rolled.
Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene. OSP was assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Lapine Fire Department, ODOT and Central Oregon Police Chaplaincy.