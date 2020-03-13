JACKSONVILLE — In the second season announcement for 2020, Britt Presents is adding a variety of popular music artists and a comedian to the summer series line-up with several favorite returning artists, according to a news release.
Britt Presents is excited to bring comedy back to the Britt Pavilion with Blue Collar Comedy Tour favorite, Ron White, on June 25. June 30 hails the return of Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals with his eclectic mix of blues, folk, soul, reggae, and rock music. Hawaiian-based reggae band Iration returns August 20 with their Coastin’ Summer Tour with Tribal Seeds and special guests. August 24, indy pop artist Fitz & The Tantrums will be on the main stage.
And back by popular demand, the horn-powered classic rock band Chicago returns for another memorable performance on September 4. The 2020 Britt Presents season continues to expand and many more concerts will be announced with the third Britt Presents Season Announcement, beginning at 6 p.m. on April 9.
There will be a Member pre-sale with this announcement, before tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, March 30 at 10 a.m. Member pre-sale and general public sales details below:
The 2020 Britt Presents concert line-up:
■ June 9: Tanya Tucker with special guest Aubrie Sellers
■ June 14: Stick Figure - Once in a Lifetime Tour
■ June 25: Ron White
■ June 30: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
■ July 9: Best of Britt / Happy Together Tour
■ July 23: Trampled by Turtles / Caamp
■ August 20: Iration – Coastin’ Summer Tour with Tribal Seeds
■ August 24: Fitz & The Tantrums
■ August 30: An Evening with Pink Martini
■ September 4: An Evening with Chicago
■ September 18: Michael Franti & Spearhead / Bombargo
Tickets are already on sale to the general public for the following events: Best of Britt with the Happy Together Tour (benefit only), Tanya Tucker, Stick Figure, Trampled By Turtles, Pink Martini and Michael Franti & Spearhead. In addition, the full Britt Festival Orchestra Season is on sale.
Tickets and more information can be located at Brittfest.org, or you can call or visit the Box Office at 541-773-6077 or 216 W. Main St., Medford, Oregon. Open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Britt Music & Arts Festival is a member-supported non-profit organization and the Pacific Northwest’s longest running outdoor music and performing arts festival. The vast hillside estate of gold rush era pioneer Peter Britt forms a natural amphitheater of unparalleled beauty, where internationally renowned artists perform every summer. For more than 50 years, Britt’s world-class performances, spectacular views, and casual, relaxing atmosphere have attracted thousands of music lovers from all over the West.
Since its grassroots beginnings in 1963, the non-profit organization has grown from a two-week chamber music festival to a summer-long series of concerts in a variety of genres, including a three-week orchestra season, and year-round education and engagement programs.
For more information, visit www.brittfest.org.