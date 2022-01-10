A new business is hoping to the hit the target in Klamath Falls.
The Hatchet Haus, located at 3380 Washburn Way, opened to the public on Saturday. Owner Patrick Schacht said he hopes the operation brings a jolt into the Klamath economy and the city’s lightlife.
“We want this to be something cool, something different,” he said. “This is going to be the kind of place people haven’t seen or experienced before. And that’s something Klamath needs so bad.”
Schacht, who grew up in Florida but now lives in Klamath Falls, said the Hatchet Haus will be a flexible operation. It will be able to transform from family-friendly axe throwing during the day to an adults-only bar, restaurant, music venue, a corporate meeting space and more.
The central conceit, however, is the axes.
The location has numerous lanes that groups of 4-10 people can rent for roughly $25 per person. Each lane will have a screen and electronic scorekeeping, as well as collapsible, maneuverable walls. That means after roughly 10 p.m. they can be rolled away, and Schacht’s crews can roll in numerous bars, a stage and more. He said they plan to serve alcohol and CBD-infused drinks, and they hope to be one of the first bars in Oregon to serve THC-infused products as well.
“We’re going to be trying all kinds of things out,” he said.
The location will also include “selfie stations,” where people can pose for photos, a giant chalk wall, a speakeasy that only members can gain access to, and more. The business has its own app, which will enable customers to find QR codes for coupons, free drinks and more. They will have giant games of jenga, chess and more.
Schacht said they will start with four employees, but noted they hope to increase to 15 or so once they are fully operational.
And that may take awhile. Slow shipping and backordered goods — everything from tables and chairs to more specialized equipment — means the business won’t have everything available on day one.
“We asked people: Would you rather us wait a few months until we’ve got everything perfect, or would you rather us open now and just keep adding?” said Schacht. “People told us they wanted us to open as soon as we can. A lot of people are desperate for fun, for sure.”
They already have some some events in the works, including a speed dating party for Valentine’s Day, concerts, and father/daughter axe throwing Sundays and more.
Schacht said his father, who passed away this year, was in the restaurant and nightlife for his entire career, and that Hachet Haus is a tribute to him.