Sometimes it’s easy to overlook the enticing beauty that’s close to home.
Case in point: a series of deliciously tempting high mountain lakes in the Sky Lakes Wilderness easily accessed from the Cold Springs Trailhead — the Heavenly Twins, Notasha, Elizabeth, Liza and, possibly the prettiest of them all, Isherwood. It’s alluring for day hikes and overnight backpacks. Or for venturing further north to Trapper and Margurette lakes and beyond.
But it’s also a case of Beauty and the Beastly. The lakes are luscious and inviting, but the hike from Cold Springs is something of a reality check. That’s because the trails — there are two choices — pass through timberlands fried by the 2017 High Cascades Complex Fire, which burned more than 70,000 acres through a region that extended from near the south end of the Sky Lakes Wilderness and Cold Springs Trailhead north into Crater Lake National Park.
The two trails
Two trails access Isherwood and the other Sky Lakes Basin lakes from the Cold Springs Trailhead. Either way, just steps from the trailhead the impacts of the devastating High Cascades Fire are obvious — a blackened forest landscape and, at the wilderness boundary, a new sign that stands out against the otherwise bleak landscape.
At a junction about a half-mile from the trailhead, the Cold Springs route heads northwest nearly two miles through mostly still standing lodgepole pines and mountain hemlocks to the Sky Lakes Trail. There are burned areas before, seemingly magically, the trail passes through the unscathed forest. At the junction with the Sky Lakes Trail, it’s a third-of-a-mile to a trail that loops around Notasha, Elizabeth, Liza and Isherwood, or continues south another third-of-a-mile to the isthmus between Upper and Lower Heavenly Twins.
The bleaker route to the lakes follows the North Fort Creek Trail, which heads more directly north from the Cold Springs Trail junction. It’s about two miles to the Heavenly Twins, a savings of a half-mile of hiking. But there’s a catch — the entire route goes through a decimated forest where the fire left behind acres of darkened, stick-like remnants of fried trees.
Truer reality
It’s depressing, but it’s worth experiencing because it reveals what uncontrolled forest fires can do. Photos help give a sense of the devastation, but walking through a once-upon-a-time forest lands creates a stark but truer reality.
The hike in is beastly, but the beauty of the lakes — thankfully — remains undiminished.
We followed the Cold Springs to the Sky Lake Trail, turning north at the signed junction with the Isherwood Trail. Within steps are the sparkling blue waters of Notasha, a trailside rest area and, slightly off the trail, campsites. Shortly after on the trail’s opposite side is Elizabeth and in another couple hundred yards, Liza. But the most sparkling gem along the necklace of lakes is half-mile long Isherwood. Our group of three stopped to savor the scenery, one that includes a shoreline carved and polished by Ice Age glaciers. Because it was too inviting to pass up, I slipped into waters for a swim and soak before rejoining the others.
After lunch we resumed our hike, finishing the 1.4-mile Isherwood Loop before reaching its intersection with the Sky Lakes Trail. Other times while backpacking I’ve headed north two miles past the intersection with the Cherry Creek and Donna Lake trails to Trapper and Margurette lakes then up and along the Pacific Crest Trail to the Seven Lakes Basin.
Isthmus view
But this was a day trek, so we headed south to Upper and Lower Heavenly Twins. From the isthmus between the lakes the view north includes the blue waters of Upper Heavenly, the larger twin, with Luther Mountain in the distance. Beauty.
In contrast, the view south to Lower Heavenly shows evidence of the blaze that nipped its shores. As learned on a previous hike, the more direct route back to the Cold Springs Trailhead/parking area along the South Rock Creek Trail is beastly, the entire section blackened with the skeletal-like remains of decimated trees.
We took the slightly longer, less fire ravaged route, leaving behind the chain of beautiful lakes. Instead we returned to the Cold Springs Trail junction for the hike back, knowing the damage from 2017’s fire won’t be healed in our lifetimes.