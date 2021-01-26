Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

One man died and a woman was injured Monday afternoon in a single-car crash on Highway 140E near Dairy.

William Springer, 41, of Beatty was driving westbound at about 3 p.m. when his vehicle lost control on icy roads and rolled down an embankment. Springer died at the scene.

His passenger, Michelle Thomasson, 51, also of Beatty, was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls with injuries, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff's Office, Bonanza Fire Department and ODOT.

