One man died and a woman was injured Monday afternoon in a single-car crash on Highway 140E near Dairy.
William Springer, 41, of Beatty was driving westbound at about 3 p.m. when his vehicle lost control on icy roads and rolled down an embankment. Springer died at the scene.
His passenger, Michelle Thomasson, 51, also of Beatty, was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls with injuries, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Bonanza Fire Department and ODOT.