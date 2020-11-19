A Beatty man died Thursday morning when his vehicle collided with a Klamath County school bus on Highway 140E.
No children were inside the bus at the time, according to Oregon State Police.
David Hauck, 51, was headed westbound about 8:50 a.m. when his Ford Bronco lost control on an icy stretch of roadway, crossed into eastbound traffic and collided with a school bus driven by Stewart Hedges, 77, of Klamath Falls.
Hauck died at the scene. Hedges had minor injuries and was treated and released.
The highway was closed for approximately three hours as troopers dealt with the crash. OSP was assisted at the scene by ODOT, Klamath County Fire District Five, Bonanza Fire District and the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.