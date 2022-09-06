A bear pictured by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
A bear attacked a woman and her dog Monday evening in Medford, according to police.
Officers responded to the attack at 8:41 p.m. on North Ross Lane. The Medford Police Department said the bear weighed between 150 and 200 pounds.
The bear “rushed” and attacked the woman. She suffered injuries to her left arm and left leg.
Her dog tried to stop the bear and was also attacked. Police said the woman and dog were able to chase the marauding bear off who was hit by a car when it fled on Ross Lane.
Local police were joined by state police troopers and wildlife officials to search for the bear, who has not yet been located.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife recommend making noise and raising your voice and not running away when confronted by a bear.
“Back away slowly as you face the bear. It is never safe to approach it,” ODFW said in its recommendations. Police did not release additional information on the woman or her dog.
