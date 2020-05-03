Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The Oregon Attorney General’s Office has released an advisory related to COVID-19 scams. The advisory asks people to beware of the following examples of some COVID-19 scams:

■ Businesses offering vaccines, testing kits, and treatment

■ Websites offering stimulus checks reimbursement

■ Businesses guaranteeing delivery of out-of-stock medical supplies

■ Businesses offering investment opportunities

■ Fake charities asking for donations

■ Scammers posing as family members asking for money for treatment

People are advised to beware of these types of scams and to NEVER:

■ Provide anyone with your personal information

■ Send any money to an unknown person/business

■ Click on unknown links, visit unknown websites or click on pop-ups while online. This could cause a virus to be loaded on your computer or mobile device.

If you believe you have been a victim of a scam or have concerns about a scam please contact the Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-877-877-9392.

If you need to report suspected elder abuse about yourself or someone else, please contact your local Adult Protective Services Office or Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-883-5130. You can also call the statewide abuse hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

