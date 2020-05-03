The Oregon Attorney General’s Office has released an advisory related to COVID-19 scams. The advisory asks people to beware of the following examples of some COVID-19 scams:
■ Businesses offering vaccines, testing kits, and treatment
■ Websites offering stimulus checks reimbursement
■ Businesses guaranteeing delivery of out-of-stock medical supplies
■ Businesses offering investment opportunities
■ Fake charities asking for donations
■ Scammers posing as family members asking for money for treatment
People are advised to beware of these types of scams and to NEVER:
■ Provide anyone with your personal information
■ Send any money to an unknown person/business
■ Click on unknown links, visit unknown websites or click on pop-ups while online. This could cause a virus to be loaded on your computer or mobile device.
If you believe you have been a victim of a scam or have concerns about a scam please contact the Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-877-877-9392.
If you need to report suspected elder abuse about yourself or someone else, please contact your local Adult Protective Services Office or Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-883-5130. You can also call the statewide abuse hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).