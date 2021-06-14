Local law enforcement are urging younger, more tech-savvy citizens to keep a protective eye out for scams that have swindled older generations out of large sums of hard-earned money.
The elderly are often targets of financial scams coming over-the-phone, via the internet and sometimes door-to-door. The scams are common nationally — the FBI estimates U.S. seniors register over $3 billion in scam-related losses annually — and Klamath County is no different.
Dan Towery, a Klamath County Sheriff’s Office detective who often is tasked with investigating elder fraud, said he usually works two or three such cases on a normal basis. Because of the ability of scammers to cover their tracks, investigating the cases often leads to dead ends for law enforcement.
The prevalence of the scams has pushed the sheriff’s office to publicly enlist the help of younger family and friends to ensure their parents and grandparents are not easy targets.
“It’s just a matter of us being cognizant of who our parents or grandparents are talking to, and trying to keep them from making those mistakes,” Towery said. “A lot of times they don’t realize that they’re trusting of that person on the other end of the phone that’s got some official title and they think it’s alright to give them that stuff.”
The scams can come via email or social media, but generally begin with a phone call, said Christopher Stromberg, the lead worker at Klamath Falls’ Adult Protective Services.
Scammer can feign being a family member in need, a potential love interest, a proprietor of a get-rich-quick scheme or a government official — like someone from the IRS or from the lottery. The caller will be in search of money and personal information.
To add some legitimacy, callers sometimes have some pre-researched information on the target of their scam, said Stromberg.
“Some people, the way it’s presented, they fall for it,” said Stromberg. “It’s sad, we lose billions of dollars across the United States to people getting scammed. And unfortunately it targets the elderly quite a bit.”
Once the scammer has gotten their hooks in, they try to drain money as quickly as possible.
“(The scammers) work on their emotions, and through their emotions, they get them to first send just a small amount of money,” Towery said. “But then gradually, once they get that first bite and get that first check or money order or whatever sent, then all of a sudden it ramps up.”
If someone believes they may be the target or even victim of such a scam, Stromberg advised first calling their bank so they can freeze and investigate any involved accounts.
Next, call local law enforcement, so they can begin an investigation, and then Stromberg said they should call APS which can investigate and problem solve with victims of the scams.
The actual locations of the scammers can vary and can be hard to determine, Towery said. Scammers often can jump from IP address to IP address and can mask their locations with dark web browsers.
“If we ever do come in contact or end up, sometime down the road, arresting somebody, it is so hard to get them prosecuted,” Towery said. “Because basically they’re laundering it through several people.”
For that reason, Towery is hoping younger folks will do their part and protect those vulnerable to such scams before any money is lost.
“As their children, grandchildren, they took care of us growing up, and they raised us,” Towery said. “It’s our turn now to help them.”
For World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, multiple local community agencies that support the elderly will be hosting a resource and information fair at the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
A similar event will be hosted at the Lake County Senior Citizen Center in Lakeview on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
“It’s a great event, we also get reports of abuse while we’re there,” Stromberg said. “People kind of find out about what’s been going on, and they’ll report to us right then and there.”
Reports of abuse against adults with disabilities or senior citizens can be reported to Adult Protective Services at (541) 883-5551.