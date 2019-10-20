A craft fair with a variety of vendors showing pottery, jewelry, honey, wood craft items, homemade soaps and more will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 pm Saturday Nov. 9, in Hope Community Center at 2408 Homedale Road near South Sixth Street. Luther Square Lounge will also have items made by the Luther Square residents. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $5.00. All proceeds will go to the WELCA women’s group of the church for the prayer quilt ministry, domestic and community needs. Parking will be available at Hope Community Center and the Hope Lutheran Church parking lots.
