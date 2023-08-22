West Swan Lake is seen through the trees.
Even the signs along the Pacific Crest Trail, which still have the old name of the lake, were taking a break.
Colorful flowers along West Swan Lake’s shoreline.
Tall trees grow up to the edge of West Swan Lake.
A butterfly relaxes on lakeside flowers.
The report had been ominous. West Swan Lake (formerly Squaw Lake), we’d been told, was little more than a large swampy bog.
A veteran hiker/backpacker who had been to the lake a few days earlier reported that she “found the water level very low and could not find the campsite we have used in the past.”
