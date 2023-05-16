FORT BRAGG, Calif. — I’ve always been quietly enamored with the prospect of treasure hunting.
As a kid, I tried panning for gold with my dad in the Applegate River. We got a vial of dust and had a good time, but didn’t exactly strike it rich.
When I was in high school, my friend Ben Blanchard took up geocaching.
I went with him a few times, but Klamath Falls wasn’t exactly on the cutting edge of the Internet boom, so we had fairly limited options. I think we ran out of geocaches faster than we ran out of gas money — a feat in those lean years of adolescence.
As the years passed, I found more geocaches while hunting and fishing than I did actively looking for them, but they were always welcome surprises.
A few years ago, I even helped hide some for a Herald & News promotion on the way to go fishing west of Klamath Falls.
These activities produced some fond memories, but I don’t partake in either anymore.
Apart from fishing and sports, my other main outdoor passion involves looking for glimmering prizes long ago discarded that prove one man’s trash truly is another’s treasure.
Depending on the locality, I’ve heard it called “sand glass,” “beach glass,” “clouded glass” and “sea stones,” but I call it sea glass.
After dozens of fishing trips to the Oregon Coast where I’d make a half-hearted attempt to find sea glass, I had little to show for it. The Oregon coast has always been lightly populated, and its waters remain relatively unpolluted, so sea glass is rare along our coastline.
There is one place, however, that has long been considered the mecca of sea glass hunting: Glass Beach. Never would’ve guessed by the name, right?
I first learned of this singularity while surfing a now all-but-forgotten website called StumbleUpon in a particularly boring college lab. The screen was filled with a rainbow of shining, wet gemstones blanketing an otherwise empty beach. This place was called “Glass Beach,” and apparently sat on the shores of Fort Bragg. Not the Fort Bragg military base in North Carolina; the small town in Northern California. In the 1940s, before dumping laws were widespread, countless truckloads of garbage were tossed into the sea near the rocky cliffs of Fort Bragg, which was used as a landfill before environmental regulations were imposed to curb the practice.
Mother Nature turned the wastefulness and disrespect of humanity into something beautiful. Over time, the churning seas, jagged rocks and persistent sands smoothed and clouded all of the glass that now coats the three different beaches making up MacKerricher State Park.
With my younger brother Gabe and his friends Nate Nickel and Will Brain, we decided to head down there. They were still kids, high school students, and I was a strapped college student.
We stayed with my aunt and uncle, Sam and Mary Crawford, who lived in Woodland, California, at the time. We hit up the Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento (to this day the best mall I’ve ever experienced), then headed towards the coast from there.
The pictures flooding the Internet showed a beach completely covered in myriad colors of sparkling seaglass, but as we walked the sand spit out to the beach, it quickly became clear things had changed.
There were still several pieces of glass in every square foot of sand, but it was far from a blanket.
Green, brown and clear glass were best represented, but the odd blue and yellow pieces were also present in much smaller quantities. We never found the rare reds, blacks, purples, oranges or whites that showed up in the old pictures. Asking around, we found out that commercial overharvesting had greatly depleted this unnatural resource.
We looked at two of the three glass beaches, but without kayaks, were unable to reach the third beach.
Taking small amounts of sea glass is considered acceptable. We were told the acceptable volume was a small coffee cup, though the park ranger I spoke to said larger hauls would be returned to the beach.
Having realized a lifelong dream with the sea glass, I decided to fulfill another.
We swam in the frigid Pacific, then slogged back to the car.
Wrapped in towels and covered in sand and saltwater, we found a self-serve car wash where we took turns spraying each other with the power washer. Once our unmentionables were mostly free of sand, we hit the road for Eureka, where I had booked an ocean salmon charter.
The awkwardness from the carwash faded fairly quickly, and we wallowed in the triumph only successful treasure hunters can know.
