Due to the resignation of board member Todd Kellstorm, Basin Transit Service Transportation District Board of Directors have declared a vacancy on the Board of Directors, according to a news release.
Persons interested in filling this vacancy must submit an application to the Board of Directors to be considered for the appointment. Applications can be pickup at the District office at 1130 Adams St. in Klamath Falls. Only persons who live within the District boundaries are eligible to apply. This is a volunteer, non-paying position.
Applicants may be interviewed by the Board of Directors. The successful candidate will be appointed to fill out the term until June 30, 2021.
Deadline for submittal of your application is Wednesday, March 18, 2020.