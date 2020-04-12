Basin Transit Service Transportation District (BTS) will require all passengers on BTS vehicles, and those visiting BTS facilities, to wear a face mask covering nose and mouth, beginning Monday, April 13, according to a news release.
The CDC recommends that anyone leaving their homes should use face coverings to limit their potential exposure to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus and to prevent exposing others.
Bus operators and all essential BTS staff will also be required to wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth effective Monday, April 13. BTS bus operators and transit supervisors will monitor compliance with the face mask covering requirement.
BTS has been closely monitoring the number of passengers on its buses for social distancing. In an effort to better ensure social distancing, BTS will begin on Monday April 13, allowing only 10 passengers at a time on each bus. If the bus has 10 passengers on board it will not pick up new passengers until someone exits the bus. If buses are consistently full, policies will be reassessed, but passengers should still leave extra time for their trips.
BTS will also be adding signs to some bus seats that will ask riders not to sit in them. These signs will be arranged to give passengers a safe amount of space from each other and the operator.
Passengers should only be making the necessary trips to get groceries, go to work or to a pharmacy. Non-essential trips are not allowed at this time.