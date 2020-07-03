Basin Transit Service (BTS) announced operating procedures enacted to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions, maximizing each bus at 10 passengers, according to a news release.
Every bus is requiring social distancing rules, keeping passengers three feet apart and a six-foot separation between passengers and the driver. All passengers are required to have a face mask; if passengers do not have a face covering they may obtain a face covering on the bus. Once a bus has reached maximum occupancy they will not allow any additional passengers onboard and will pass up bus stops until a passenger departs leaving a seat for another passenger.
Passengers should allow additional time when planning a trip in case the bus is at capacity. Passengers should consider only taking necessary trips such as going to work, grocery shopping, picking up a prescription, banking or other similar activities. Peak ridership times for passengers are between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. Passengers can help BTS and other passengers by taking trips before 9:30 am and after 4:00 pm so that everyone can ride that needs to do so each day.
BTS have been able to operate overflow buses using para-transit buses during the last several months, but as para-transit passengers return to that service those buses will no longer be available for overflow service.
BTS is providing additional cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch points on buses about every 3-4 hours. Buses are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected every night. BTS are also cleaning and disinfecting high-touch points at the Altamont, Pine Street and Washburn stations every 3-4 hours. BTS has installed hand sanitizer stations on all fix route buses to help passengers maintain clean hands while riding the bus.
Beginning Monday, July 6, BTS will no longer provide Extended Service within the District due to limited seating on our buses. Passengers that use the Extended Service should find alternate ways to travel to their destinations. The Extended Service will be temporarily closed until further notice.
BTS asks passengers to follow health guidelines provided by Oregon Health Authority to go home and call their health care provider if they have symptoms of a cough and/or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Other COVID-19 symptoms include fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of sense of taste or smell. If you need help to find a clinic, call 211.