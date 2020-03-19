Basin Transit Service continues to provide service during the Covid-19 outbreak. Currently Basin Transit Service is maintaining its current levels of operations for fix route and Basin Lift (Dial-A-Ride) services. If Basin Transit Service has a shortage in staffing we may need to reduce our services. In the event of a service reduction we will inform the community through the news media and our website www.basintransit.com of any route closures or schedule changes.
Basin Transit Service is monitoring ways to decrease the spread of the Covid-19 within our buses and uses anti-viral cleaning solutions recommended by the CDC on all high touch surfaces areas. Basin Transit Service also uses an electrostatic sprayer daily to spray an antiviral solution to disinfect in each bus daily. The cleaned surfaces help to mitigate the spread of the virus but passengers should still use caution when riding the bus and use healthy practices.
To help stop the spread of the coronavirus on the bus or at bus stops, we request that passengers follow CDC recommendations stay home if you are sick, cough or sneeze into a tissue, practice social distancing, wash your hands often and thoroughly or use hand sanitizer, avoid touching your face.
Basin Transit Service on Friday, March 20, will implement a fare-free back-door boarding as an additional measure to help protect our drivers. The more our drivers stay healthy the better chance of us continuing our current service to the community. The fare-free service will continue until further notice. We are requesting that passengers enter and exit through the back door of the bus, unless you need the ramp or lift to board. Seniors, people with disabilities and people with children in strollers can still use the priority seating area in the front of the bus. The priority area will be taped off.
Effective Friday, March 20 the Basin Transit Service District Office at 1130 Adams Street will be closed to the public until further notice. During the closure, staff will still be available to take calls at 541-883-2877 during normal business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Basin Transit Service will keep you updated on our services. In the meantime, we encourage riders to follow the recommendations of local and national health authorities.