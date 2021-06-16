As part of the statewide push to reach a 70% vaccination rate, the Basin Transit Service and Klamath County Public Health are teaming up to provide locals free rides to get their COVID-19 vaccines.
The program, which begins immediately, allows residents to use the service to receive both their first and second doses of a vaccine, Klamath County Public Health said in a press release Wednesday.
Some locations where folks can get vaccinated include the Sky Lakes Medical Center, and Albertsons, the release said.
People who wish to take advantage of this free transportation service can call 541-883-2877 to arrange a pickup from their residence.
“It would be nice if everyone who is eligible would be vaccinated, but our focus is ensuring our most vulnerable populations, such as our elderly residents become fully vaccinated. Free transportation should make that goal easier to attain,” said Jennifer Little, director of Klamath County Public Health.
Funding for the project comes from an Oregon Department of Administrative Services grant.
For more information, call the Basin Transit Service at 541-883-2877, or Public Health at 541-882-8846.