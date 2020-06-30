COUNTRY Financial is pleased to name Basin Ambulance Service District as a 2020 recipient of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation, according to a news release. Country Financial representative Gary Cheyne recently presented a $2,500 donation to the organization.
Basin Ambulance Service District is a volunteer-run ambulance service based in Malin, Oregon. The donation will go toward the purchase of a new stair chair, a device to evacuate or transport wheelchair users, injured or disabled people up or down stairways.
“This generous donation will help ensure each of our ambulances is equipped with the essential equipment our crews need to safely transport patients in stairway descents during emergency situations,” said Judy Shanks, office manager for Basin Ambulance. “Having a stair chair immediately available when needed is critical in saving time and potentially lives.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities across the U.S. and add pressure to the nation’s hospitals, healthcare workers and first responders, COUNTRY Financial is stepping in to provide funds for much-needed equipment and supplies. Through its Operation Helping Heroes program, the company will donate $3 million to first responders, medical workers and military service members in the communities it does business in.
“Making this contribution to give back to Basin Ambulance and its dedicated team of volunteers was one of the most heartfelt experiences I’ve had while with COUNTRY Financial,” said Cheyne. “We know how important emergency workers are to our community and we are so grateful for what they do not only during these trying times but every day. It’s an honor to give back.”
The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, COUNTRY Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first responder and military organizations.
About COUNTRY Financial®
COUNTRY Financial serves about one million households and businesses throughout the United States and offers a full range of financial products and services from auto, home, business, farm and life insurance to retirement planning services, investment management and annuities.