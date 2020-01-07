ALTURAS — The Modoc Resource Conservation District (MRCD) in partnership with Collins Pine Timber Company recently completed the Barry Point Fire Ecosystem Restoration Project.
In 2015 the MRCD received a grant from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC) and Proposition 1 in support of the Watershed Improvement Program.
According to Lee Fledderjohann, former Collins resource manager and author of the grant, “The project was designed to rehabilitate a severely burned landscape left in the aftermath of the 2012 Barry Point Fire west of Goose Lake in northeastern California’s Modoc County. The fire caused up to 75 percent tree mortality in places and exposed thousands of acres to increased erosion. In keeping with the public values set forth by a post-fire conservation easement on nearly 40,000 acres.
“The primary goal of this forest restoration project was to restore the landscape’s ecosystem function, including increased forest carbon sequestration. Specifically, the project will increase forest cover, reduce erosion from bare soils, and lower stream temperature. Consistent with the objectives of Proposition 1 and the Watershed Improvement Program, the project is expected to restore natural system functions, support fish and wildlife populations, improve water quality, provide more reliable water supplies, and better withstand pressures of climate change.”
Originally the project was supposed to reestablish over 188,000 native ponderosa pine seedlings on 835 acres of private lands within SNC boundaries. However, due to unforeseen challenges in regards to the terrain, only 139,710 seedlings were successfully planted within the project site.
According to Travis Erickson, Collins resource manager, “Although we anticipated that there were going to be areas within the project boundary that weren’t conducive for artificial seedling establishment; once on the ground planting activities began it became evident that soil depth was limited and that the soils contained high densities of subsurface rock. Planting contractors were then instructed to make multiple efforts to locate subsurface rock fissures, for seedling planting. In addition, deep soils which support conifer establishment were targeted for higher conifer density for planting. These efforts were successful, resulting in an irregular spacing of seedlings and net reduction of overall conifer establishment.
“Due to the location of the project area on and adjacent to the Dry Creek Rim, accessibility presented a huge challenge as well. Use of ATV’s were limited to the inaccessibility in portions of the unit, requiring planting crew and inspectors to walk nearly four miles of challenging terrain in order to reach the planting site,” Erickson said.
“I monitored, observed and photographed the crew, planting the seedlings on the project site. It was incredible to watch each individual crew member planted five trees per minute, which I believe was truly amazing considering the geographic composition of the terrain,” said Lorissa Soriano, Project Manager. “Despite all the issues and challenges we experienced during this project, it ended up being a successful one.”