A Keizer man, already serving time for bank robbery, has now been charged in a 2019 Washington Federal bank robbery in downtown Klamath Falls which netted him about $10,000 in cash.
Matthew Buswell, 38, was passing through Klamath Falls on Feb. 15, 2019 when he entered the bank wearing a disguise, including a mask, sunglasses and jacket with the hood up, according to Klamath Falls Police Department Detective Labeads Yahwhee.
Yahwhee said Buswell pulled out a hand gun and pointed it at the bank tellers, placed a trash bag on the counter for them to fill, then left with the cash.
Initially, police had no leads on suspects or vehicles.
But then in May 2019, a family member contacted Yahwhee after recognizing Buswell in a police press release seeking information. She said the family member suspected Buswell of several other bank robberies.
Buswell is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence after being convicted of a March 2019 bank robbery in Tillamook County. According to the Oregon State Police, when fleeing that robbery, Buswell and his girlfriend, Cassandra Maughan, crashed into an OSP vehicle and exchanged gunfire with officers before they were arrested.
Now in Klamath County, he is facing two counts of first-degree robbery and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello gave Yahwhee kudos for her work collecting surveillance footage of the day of the robbery from a number of surrounding businesses.