Voting in Klamath Falls, Klamath County

In this file photo, A Klamath County voter drops his special election ballot into the dropbox at 305 Main St. in Klamath Falls.

 H&N file photo

Ballots are due by Tuesday evening for the 2021 Klamath County special election.

It is too late to mail ballots, but drop sites are open until 8 p.m. at the Klamath County Government Center, the Klamath Basin Senior Center, Klamath Community College and Walker Range FPA.

Nearly 8,500 people voted by the end of the day Friday, marking a 17% voter turnout so far. In 2019, 20% of registered Klamath County voters voted in the special election. In 2017, 18% voted. There are nearly 49,000 registered voters in Klamath County for this election.

The ballot includes candidates for school boards, South Suburban Sanitary District board and a measure that would increase the transient room tax in the county from 8% to 11%.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

