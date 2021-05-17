Ballots are due by Tuesday evening for the 2021 Klamath County special election.
It is too late to mail ballots, but drop sites are open until 8 p.m. at the Klamath County Government Center, the Klamath Basin Senior Center, Klamath Community College and Walker Range FPA.
Nearly 8,500 people voted by the end of the day Friday, marking a 17% voter turnout so far. In 2019, 20% of registered Klamath County voters voted in the special election. In 2017, 18% voted. There are nearly 49,000 registered voters in Klamath County for this election.
The ballot includes candidates for school boards, South Suburban Sanitary District board and a measure that would increase the transient room tax in the county from 8% to 11%.