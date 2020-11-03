By the time the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, 80 percent of registered Klamath County voters could return a ballot, said Klamath County Clerk Rochelle Long on Monday.
By 3 p.m. on Monday, Long had already tallied 32,528 votes, or 66.3% voter turnout, and ballots were still being processed. Long said the office generally gets an average of about 10,000 votes the last two days before the election deadline.
“It’ll be interesting to see if that happens or not this time,” Long said. “It it does, then we’ll hit that 80%."
Long said many people in Klamath County voted much earlier than usual this year, with many more being cast via drop sites.
“We were high on drop sites in the 2016 (election), too,” Long said. “That’s always been normal for Klamath County to be high on the drop sites versus mail."
Ballot boxes close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, though Long said those in line at the poll closure will have their ballot collected and counted.
“My guess is we won’t get out of here till 1:30 (a.m.) or 2 (a.m.),” Long said of election night processing that will go on into the early morning hours.
Long said extra security measures have been taken leading up to the voting deadline. Outdoor workers and ballot collectors will wear yellow, reflective vests, Long said, and will carry pepper spray for their own protection.
Long said Klamath County Sheriff’s Office will check in on the Clerk’s Office to ensure it is a safe environment. Long said it will not be a consistent presence, however, as the Clerk’s Office doesn’t want to dissuade voters from turning out.