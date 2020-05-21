The Baldwin Hotel and Fort Klamath museums will open for the summer season on Saturday, May 23, according to a news release.
Hours and access will be subject to change at both museums due to circumstances related to the coronavirus.
The Fort Klamath Museum on Highway 62 will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until further notice. The museum will also be open Memorial Day.
The Baldwin Hotel Museum at 31 Main Street will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until further notice. Tours of the upper floors of the Baldwin will not be available. Visitors may explore the lobby area of the old hotel, as well as several rooms on the mezzanine level.
Admission will be free at both museums.
The Klamath County Museum is open regular hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, with discounts available for seniors, youth and military.
For more information call the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.