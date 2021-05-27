The Baldwin Hotel and Fort Klamath museums will open for the summer season starting on Saturday, May 29, according to a Klamath County Museum news release.
Living history re-enactors will be staging demonstrations at Fort Klamath from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30 in celebration of opening day. Admission is free at the museum, located 35 miles north of Klamath Falls on Highway 62. Regular hours at Fort Klamath are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Tuesday. The museum is closed on Wednesdays.
A new display at the Baldwin Hotel Museum, located at 31 Main St. in Klamath Falls, includes vintage commemorative dishes featuring historic scenes such as the falls on Link River and old schools in Klamath Falls.
Hours at the Baldwin Hotel Museum are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. One-hour tours are $5 per person, and cover about half of the hotel building. Two-hour tours that cover all four floors are $10 per person.
The Baldwin Hotel and Fort Klamath museums are part of the Klamath County Museum system. The main museum at 1451 Main Street is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, year-round.
For more information call the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.