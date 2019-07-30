A Badger Run Live Auction Fundraiser will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the 9th Street Venue, 829 Klamath Ave., according to a news release.
Businesses and artists have donated items and services for the auction. All proceeds will go to Badger Run Wildlife Rehab to care for the sick, injured and orphaned wildlife of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Tickets are are $10 in advance by calling 541-891-2052 or $15 at the door. The first 50 tickets sold will receive early admission (5:30 p.m.) plus reserved seating. Admission includes one appetizer plate plus beverage (refills available for purchase). There will also be a no-host bar.
Chuck Hoy will be auctioneer.